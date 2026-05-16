Gurdaspur Sub-Divisional Magistrate Anupreet Kaur Randhawa arrested in Rs 1.63 crore national highway land scam

Anupreet Kaur Randhawa has a similar case pending against her in which she and her brother were booked on charges of embezzling Rs 88 lakh in 2021.

Gurdaspur Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Anupreet Kaur Randhawa was arrested on Saturday in a Rs 1.63 crore embezzlement case linked to land acquisition for the Rajasthan-Jammu Kashmir National Highway in 2018-2019.

The Tarn Taran police arrested Randhawa, a Punjab Civil Services officer, from her official residence in Gurdaspur at 7 am, sources said. Alongside her role as SDM, she also held the additional charge of the municipal council in Gurdaspur.

When the alleged embezzlement took place, Randhawa was posted in Patti, Tarn Taran. She is accused of illegally extending benefits to individuals during the government’s land acquisition process for the construction of the national highway.