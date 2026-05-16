Gurdaspur Sub-Divisional Magistrate Anupreet Kaur Randhawa arrested in Rs 1.63 crore national highway land scam

Anupreet Kaur Randhawa has been accused of illegally extending benefits to individuals during the government’s land acquisition process for the Rajasthan-Jammu Kashmir National Highway.

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
3 min readAmritsarMay 16, 2026 02:02 PM IST
Anupreet Kaur Randhawa, Gurdaspur SDM arrestedAnupreet Kaur Randhawa has a similar case pending against her in which she and her brother were booked on charges of embezzling Rs 88 lakh in 2021.
Make us preferred source on Google

Gurdaspur Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Anupreet Kaur Randhawa was arrested on Saturday in a Rs 1.63 crore embezzlement case linked to land acquisition for the Rajasthan-Jammu Kashmir National Highway in 2018-2019.

The Tarn Taran police arrested Randhawa, a Punjab Civil Services officer, from her official residence in Gurdaspur at 7 am, sources said. Alongside her role as SDM, she also held the additional charge of the municipal council in Gurdaspur.

When the alleged embezzlement took place, Randhawa was posted in Patti, Tarn Taran. She is accused of illegally extending benefits to individuals during the government’s land acquisition process for the construction of the national highway.

“The investigation in this case was going on. The case is also being looked at by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. We recently received the investigation report, and the arrest was made following that,” said Surendra Lamba, Senior Superintendent of Police, Tarn Taran.

Also Read | 300 accounts frozen, 229 mobile phones, 98 laptops, Rs 1.07 crore recovered: Ludhiana police bust ‘international cyber fraud syndicate’

On September 5, 2018, the former SDM of Patti, Navraj Singh Brar, had submitted a complaint regarding the alleged embezzlement to the then deputy commissioner Pradeep Sabharwal. It was alleged that between January 9, 2018, and February 11, 2019, a sum of Rs 1.63 crore released by the government in lieu of land acquisition was transferred into the accounts of five ineligible people.

Following the allegations, Randhawa was suspended and kept away from field duty for a long time.

What the FIR said

Based on Brar’s investigation, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered at City Patti police station on September 5, 2019, under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, on charges including cheating.

Story continues below this ad

According to the FIR, revenue department records show that land belonging to the five ineligible individuals named in the case was never acquired for National Highway-54, nor was there any record of them in the revenue department. It was found that the amount was released after Randhawa signed the document.

Following this, a committee was formed under the chairmanship of the deputy commissioner. Based on the committee’s findings, the deputy commissioner forwarded his report to the state government. Subsequently, the then chief secretary Karan Avtar Singh ordered Randhawa’s suspension.

Linked to other controversies

Randhawa has a similar case pending against her in which she and her brother, Sandeep Singh, were booked on charges of embezzling Rs 88 lakh in 2021.

Her personal life has also been mired in controversy. She had filed a case against her husband, Bachitar Singh, a former hockey player, levelling allegations of domestic violence as well as death threats. Bachitar was also arrested in connection with that case.

Kamaldeep Singh Brar
Kamaldeep Singh Brar

Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts. Core Beats & Specializations Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions. National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups. Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies: 1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht "Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015. "YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies. "As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications. 2. Crime & National Security "Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison. "Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border. "15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions. 3. Political Analysis & Elections "AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress. "Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages. "AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions. 4. Human Interest "Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction. "Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo. Signature Beat Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect. X (Twitter): @kamalsbrar ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 16: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments