Relief to residents: MC slashes fine for delay in informing about change in property ownership

Chandigarh’s new Mayor Anup Gupta on Thursday, in his first big-ticket decision after assuming charge, announced a waiver of fine that is to be paid for delay in informing/updating about change in ownership of property — from Rs 10 per day earlier to 10 paise per day.

The Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh issued a notification in this regard on Thursday.

UT’s new Mayor Gupta on Thursday said that the one time relaxation in all legacy cases has been granted for a period of two months and will be effective from January 20 to March 19. After the expiry of this period, charges and fines as per earlier will be levied.

As per provisions of section 105(1) and (2) of the Municipal Corporation Act 1994, a notice of transfer or devaluation of land and building has to be given within three months from the date of execution of the instrument of the transfer or after its registration, if it is registered, or after the transfer is affected and within six months from the date of death of the owner.

The person to whom the property is transferred or the person on whom the title of deceased devolves are under statutory obligation to inform the Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh under the ACt, failing which penalty shall be levied as per the provisions of law.

Mayor Gupta said that with the current waiver in fines to be paid, owners of industrial, institutional as well as residential lands and buildings falling within the limits of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation will benefit with regard to change of title of ownership.

“All concerned seeking the relaxation shall give a notice/representation in writing to the municipal corporation within two months, along with valid proof and property details failing which they shall not be entitled to seek any relaxation in fines/charges. This will be only one time relaxation for all legacy cases without any daily fine/charges which was earlier being imposed @ Rs. 10 per day as per Punjab Municipal Corporation Act 1976, as extended to Chandigarh by the Punjab Municipal Corporation law (extension to Chandigarh) Act 1994,” the notification issued by the mayor on Thursday read.