Antim ardas of Balbir Singh Senior arrested in Chandigarh

The antim ardas of triple Olympic gold medallist and 1975 Hockey World Cup winning coach Balbir Singh Senior was held on Sunday at the family’s Sector 36 residence. Senior, who passed way on May 25 at the age of 96 years, was the vice-captain of the gold medal winning Indian hockey team in 1952 Helsinki Olympics and captain of the gold medal winning Indian hockey team in 1956 Melbourne Olympics. The path of Sukhmani sahib was recited and less than 15 relatives and close friends of the family, including Senior’s daughter Sushbir Bhomia and grandson Kabir Singh Bhomia, attended the antim ardas keeping in mind the precautions due to Covid-19. Friends and family members also attended the online tribute to the hockey legend.

