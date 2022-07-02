Antidote to stress is helping patients, says PGI director

“The commitment and compassion of doctors of PGI are responsible for its reputation, the amazing faith that patients have in this institute and its faculty make it among the top teaching hospitals in the world. Our doctors and residents serve selflessly and with a smile, no matter what the challenges, as we experienced it during the peak of the pandemic, and patients, from whom we learn every day, are the priority, no matter how large the number,” says Prof Vivek Lal, Director PGI, acknowledging the role of his colleagues this Doctors’ Day, observed on July 1, to salute the role of doctors and their contribution to the health and well-being of people.

Prof Lal who took over as director of the institute over a month back is focusing on making the institute more patient-friendly, with the Standing Finance Committee approving new posts for both faculty and residents. “We need more working hands, for the smooth running of the institute and patients, and we will soon fill up vacancies, and fast-track this process. I am happy we were able to push through most of agendas with the Committee, and the Ministry’s response has been kind,” says Prof Lal.

Another development that Prof Lal is upbeat about is that the PGI will soon begin an MBBS course, initially with 100 students. The proposal has been approved by the Ministry of Health and according to Prof Lal, this was a long-standing wish. “We have been requesting an MMBS programme for years, and it is for the first time in PGI, which has been teaching postgraduate courses that an undergraduate programme will be started on the AIIMS pattern. We have the infrastructure, and top-class teaching faculty, and maybe we will add a few more lecture theatres. This will help with the shortage of doctors here at PGI and the people of Chandigarh and surrounding areas want it too. I don’t want to restrict the number of patients who come to PGI, increasing the workforce is the key and we are on track,” adds Prof Lal.

The director says he has had interactions with the resident doctors and faculty of PGI, addressing their day-to-day issues regarding infrastructure, operations, OPDs, the hurdles faced in delivering the best healthcare to patients et al. “Brainstorming for solutions is done on a regular basis and there is more interaction to solve issues to the best of our ability. The safety of doctors is my responsibility, as they are answering their call of duty. From now on, an institutional FIR will be filed against all perpetrators.”

Patients, adds Prof Lal, are the biggest assets for the institute. “We, as doctors, value their respect for us, and we constantly strive to try to live up to the faith that they repose in us, no matter what the odds or limitations. Addressing their problems is a priority. The antidote to stress is helping patients, and we are on the road to creating change, one that is beneficial to all,” he sums up.