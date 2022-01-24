Anticipatory bail plea of SAD leader Majithia dismissed by HC in alleged drugs case

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia in the alleged drugs case.

Majithia’s counsel, Advocate Arshdeep Singh Cheema said the bail plea has been dismissed. ‘Before the HC, we have sought for interim bail period extension to file an appeal before the apex Court or three days’ time to surrender before Police so as to file his (Majithia’s) nomination for elections. We are yet to get the order copy,’ said Majithia’s counsel.

The Bench of Justice Lisa Gill, which had been hearing the bail plea, had reserved the final order in the afternoon Monday after hearing the arguments from both the counsels.

Majithia, who is facing an FIR registered by Punjab Police in an NDPS case, is presently on interim anticipatory bail. The interim bail has been granted to him by the High Court on a condition of cooperation in the investigation.

Majithia, through his counsels, had also filed an application before HC last week stating that he has filed an application before the Punjab and Haryana High Court alleging that the sole intention of registering the FIR against him is to take him into custody and torture him.

The counsel appearing for the State of Punjab, Senior Advocate P Chidambaram however had been opposing the bail plea of Majithia contending that Majithia has not extended full cooperation during the investigation.

Before HC, in his bail plea, Majithia through counsels had contended that “It is more than apparent that the present FIR has been registered against the petitioner keeping an eye on the forthcoming elections. The petitioner’s fundamental rights are at stake,” the petition read.