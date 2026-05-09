Anti-sacrilege Law Row: Remove ‘objectionable’ provisions within 15 days: Akal Takht to Speaker

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj on Friday Punjab government 15 days to remove certain provisions from the anti-sacrilege law, which, he said, are “against the Guru Granth Sahib, the Khalsa Panth and the sentiments of the Sikh community”. He also questioned the motive behind Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s ongoing ‘Shukrana Yatra’, especially at a time when the Akal Takht had summoned Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan for a “clause-by-clause” discussion on the law.

“Mann should have avoided the ‘ego Yatra’ being taken out for political gains. Such an Yatra amounts to a direct challenge to the Akal Takht,” Jathedar said.

Mann is on a state-wide Shukrana Yatra to express “gratitude” for the implementation of the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, which has provision of stricter punishment, including life imprisonment and fines upto Rs 25 lakh for any act of sacrilege against the Guru Granth Sahib.

As per the summons issued to him, Speaker Sandhwan appeared before Gargajj at the Akal Takht Secretariat. Both sides held clause-by-clause discussions regarding the law, and the Jathedar sought answers from the Speaker over objections raised by Sikh institutions, Panthic scholars, legal experts and other Sikh bodies regarding the legislation.

Emerging from the meeting, Sandhwan declined to comment on the proceedings, but defended the law saying that the stringent legal framework was a necessity.

“The issue of sacrilege is a significant one. Even those convicted would come out on bail. So, the new law was needed,” he said.

On Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee’s (SGPC) claims that the community was sidelined during the drafting process, Sandhwan said that the government had sought public input. “Advertisements were placed in newspapers, and phone numbers and email IDs were provided for feedback,” he said.

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After deliberations, Gargajj told Sandhwan that within 15 days the government must remove those provisions from the Act which are against the Guru Granth Sahib, the Khalsa Panth and the sentiments of the Sangat (Sikh community), and which were incorporated into the law without consultation with Sikh institutions. He said that because of such provisions, the law is unacceptable to Sri Akal Takht Sahib and the ‘Khalsa Panth’, and therefore the government should not impose it forcibly upon Sikhs.

He said Sri Akal Takht Sahib has no objection to strict punishment being awarded to those guilty of sacrilege. However, he added that the provisions inserted into the law place Guru Granth Sahib, Sikh sentiments and concerns related to the Guru Sahib, the internal administrative system of Sikhs, the SGPC, Sikh Sangat, granthis, pathis, gurdwara committees and other sewadars within a legal framework in the manner of “accused persons”, which amounts to direct government interference in Sikh affairs.

He said the ‘Khalsa Panth’ can never tolerate this. While there may be laws for those accused of sacrilege, no law can be imposed upon Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikh Sangat, and sewadars, he added.

The Jathedar further said that the objectionable clauses in the law have created fear among ordinary Sikhs, which could distance them from ‘Sikhi’ and Guru Granth Sahib, terming it a very serious conspiratorial development.

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He said making public on the SGPC’s website information regarding who have the ‘sacred birs’ of Sri Guru Granth Sahib is highly objectionable because it would expose the personal information of devout Sikhs, which could be misused by anti-Sikh forces and mischievous elements. Therefore, he said, there is strong objection to this clause as well.

He added that as far as maintaining records is concerned, the SGPC already has a proper arrangement in place.

Gargajj told Sandhwan that the Akal Takht would provide the Punjab government with a panel of Sikh legal experts and judges through whom discussions should be held to build consensus on the law.

He said that until Sri Akal Takht Sahib and the SGPC give their approval in this matter, Sikhs and the Khalsa Panth will not accept the law.

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Gargajj warned that if the government does not remove the provisions offending Sikh sentiments from the amended law within 15 days, a gathering of the five Singh Sahibs would be convened by Sri Akal Takht Sahib and strict action would be taken in the matter.

The SGPC officials also took Sandhwan to Gurdwara Sri Ramsar Sahib, where they briefed him about the functioning of the publication department and also demonstrated how records related to Guru Granth Sahib are maintained.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Gargajj said the draft amendment to the Act was prepared on the night of April 11 and passed within just two days on April 13. He said, in a Punjabi-speaking state it was the government’s responsibility to prepare and make the draft amendment public in Punjabi from the very first day, but this has still not been done. He alleged that the government neither issued any draft publicly nor sought objections from Sikh Sangat and institutions before “secretly” pushing the amendment without discussion.

He added that no draft was sent either to Sri Akal Takht Sahib or to the SGPC.