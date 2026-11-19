The Akal Takht-formed panel didn’t turn up for the first meeting with the committee formed by the Punjab government to discuss the differences over the Anti-Sacrilege ‘Jagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026’.

A seven-member coordination committee formed by the Punjab government had invited the Akal Takht panel for the meeting, which was for Wednesday in Amritsar.

The meeting faced a major roadblock when no representatives from the Akal Takht-appointed panel turned up. The panel’s stance was that the government should first put the law on hold before any formal negotiations can proceed.

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Both sides wrote a series of letters to each other before today’s meeting. The Akal Takht panel had already declined to attend any meeting. Yet the government formed a committee with members, including the former Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghubir Singh and Damdami Taksal head Harnam Singh Dhuma.