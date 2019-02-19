‘Anti-national posts’: Punjab college suspends two Kashmiri students

A private college in Tangori on Monday suspended two Kashmiri students after they allegedly uploaded “anti-national” posts on social media about the February 14 Pulwama attack in which at least 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

Adnan Manzoor, a second-year student of computer engineering and Azhar Bashir, a third-year student of civil engineering, were suspended by the management of Shaheed Udham Singh Engineering College (SUSEC). While Adnan is from Sopore, Azhar hails from Budgam district of Jammu & Kashmir.

College principal Sushil Kamboj told Chandigarh Newsline that Adnan is captain of their college cricket team while Azhar excelled in academics.

“Some students demanded action against the two. Adnan was in college while Azhar is at his home in Kashmir. I spoke to Adnan and he apologised for the posts. I also spoke to other Kashmiri students studying in our college and told them about these posts. They agreed that it was a mistake on part of both students, following which we took the decision to suspend them. We do not want any kind of trouble here, we shall think about revoking the suspension in a few days,” he added.

Both students could not be reached for comment.