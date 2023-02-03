scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Advertisement

Anti-national elements trying to harm Punjab’s brotherhood: Purohit

Punjab Governor appealed to the sarpanches to be more vigilant and said that the identity of the informer of drug trafficking activity will be kept secret.

Purohit said Punjab has had a glorious history and after Independence it played an important role in making the country self-reliant in food production. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Anti-national elements trying to harm Punjab’s brotherhood: Purohit
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Governor Banwarilal Purohit Thursday said “anti-national elements” were making attempts to harm the “brotherhood of Punjab” and the “unity and integrity of the country”.

Calling upon the Punjabis to uphold the glory and honour of the state, Purohit said “patriotic people of Punjab”, for whom the national interest has always been paramount” will not be misled by the anti-national elements.

He was interacting with sarpanches and panchayat members of 107 villages in Ferozepur on the second and final day of his tour to border areas of Punjab.

Purohit said Punjab has had a glorious history and after Independence it played an important role in making the country self-reliant in food production.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 2, 2023: Know about Union Budget 2023-24
UPSC Key- February 2, 2023: Know about Union Budget 2023-24
Adani contagion spreads as Indian benchmark nears correction
Adani contagion spreads as Indian benchmark nears correction
Japanese literary giant Haruki Murakami to publish new novel after six years
Japanese literary giant Haruki Murakami to publish new novel after six years
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...

“The heritage of this state is very rich and every inch of its soil tells the story of sacrifice. But our neighboring country is trying to engage in a proxy war by attacking our youth through drugs,” he said.

The scourge of drugs cannot be curbed without the support of villagers, he said, adding that only when locals inform the police about the bad elements of the society, “we can break this network”.

The Governor lauded the efforts of Fazilka administration in checking the drug menace and said that village defence committees have been formed in 106 villages in the district through which the security agencies as well as the common people are now maintaining a vigil against the bad elements.

Advertisement

He appealed to the sarpanches to be more vigilant and said that the identity of the informer of drug trafficking activity will be kept secret.

More from Chandigarh

While talking to the journalists, the Governor said that he has written to the Centre urging that the participation of the youth of Punjab should be increased in the Agniveer scheme. He also said that he has also sent recommendations to the central government for the economic development of the border areas.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-02-2023 at 02:24 IST
Next Story

Maharashtra Legislative Council polls: MVA wins 2 of 5 seats, beats BJP on Gadkari home turf Nagpur

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close