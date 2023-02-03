Anti-national elements trying to harm Punjab’s brotherhood: Purohit

Governor Banwarilal Purohit Thursday said “anti-national elements” were making attempts to harm the “brotherhood of Punjab” and the “unity and integrity of the country”.

Calling upon the Punjabis to uphold the glory and honour of the state, Purohit said “patriotic people of Punjab”, for whom the national interest has always been paramount” will not be misled by the anti-national elements.

He was interacting with sarpanches and panchayat members of 107 villages in Ferozepur on the second and final day of his tour to border areas of Punjab.

Purohit said Punjab has had a glorious history and after Independence it played an important role in making the country self-reliant in food production.

“The heritage of this state is very rich and every inch of its soil tells the story of sacrifice. But our neighboring country is trying to engage in a proxy war by attacking our youth through drugs,” he said.

The scourge of drugs cannot be curbed without the support of villagers, he said, adding that only when locals inform the police about the bad elements of the society, “we can break this network”.

The Governor lauded the efforts of Fazilka administration in checking the drug menace and said that village defence committees have been formed in 106 villages in the district through which the security agencies as well as the common people are now maintaining a vigil against the bad elements.

Advertisement

He appealed to the sarpanches to be more vigilant and said that the identity of the informer of drug trafficking activity will be kept secret.

While talking to the journalists, the Governor said that he has written to the Centre urging that the participation of the youth of Punjab should be increased in the Agniveer scheme. He also said that he has also sent recommendations to the central government for the economic development of the border areas.