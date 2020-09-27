Anti-encroachment drive set to resume in Panchkula

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker and local MLA, Gian Chand Gupta.

The Municipal Corporation of Panchkula is all set to resume its anti-encroachment drive which was started in November last year but stopped in late February this year.

As per an announcement made by the district administration, the Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker and local MLA, Gian Chand Gupta, has given “strict instructions to the officers of Haryana Urban Development Authority (HSVP) to complete the pending development works in Panchkula city” while also stating that “illegal possessions of HSVP land in form of encroachment should be removed”.

The progress of the ongoing projects in the city was reportedly discussed by Gupta in a meeting held at the Legislative Assembly Secretariat to review the development works. Removal of encroachments, auction of HSVP property, status of sites earmarked for charitable institutions were the main topics discussed.

The Speaker said that the construction of the marriage palace and park in Sector 23 should be completed at the earliest. He gave a detailed description of the under-construction Ghaggar bridge near sectors 24 and 26.

Gupta said that the residents are eagerly waiting for the bridge to be built. “Due to the lack of a bridge here, people have to travel a long way to reach their destination. Similarly, instructions were also given to expedite the construction of primary school in Sector 28 and community centre in Sector 31,” the press statement read.

Gupta has said that “no encroachment on government land will be tolerated”.

Instructions were issued to prevent encroachments on a daily basis in the markets of the city.

According to Gupta, in many places a large number of vendors and customers gather, ignoring Covid-19 protocol, increasing the risk of spread of infection. He instructed the HSVP officers not to allow hawking in places where goods are not allowed to be sold.

A biometric survey conducted by the Panchkula MC concluded that of the total 3,718 registered street vendors in Panchkula, as many as 58.2 per cent belong to Panchkula while 13.5 per cent (503) are residents of Haryana. While only 100 belong to Punjab, 949 are from UT or are residents of other states.

The district administration had sought to solve the issue of encroachments by providing vending zones to the registered vendors. However, the work of building those zones is yet to be completed.

One vending zone was built and completed in Sector 19, with the capacity to rehabilitate almost 458 vendors of the city. After several postponements for the allotment of sites, the Municipal Corporation had allotted vending zones to 62 street vendors in the second week of February.

The 62 vendors, all of whom hail from the city, were allotted sites in the first phase, which was originally supposed to happen on January 15. The second draw of lots was then conducted at the Community Centre in Sector 21 in the last week of February and allotted space to 65 more vendors.

The remaining more than 3,600 street vendors still await their legal vending zones which had remained under construction in several areas of the city.

In the aftermath of the anti-encroachment drive, the city had witnessed protests for more than four months beginning November. The vendors had also staged a sit-in outside the MC office which had begun in the last week of December and ended in February.

