Anti-encroachment drive intensifies in Mohali, Naya Gaon; HC contempt petition withdrawn

In a significant development related to the anti-encroachment drive in Mohali, the contempt petition filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court regarding illegal encroachments was dismissed as withdrawn on Thursday. The case was heard in the court of Justice Alka Sarin, where petitioner Manoj Vashishtha withdrew his writ, bringing relief to senior district officials, including the GMADA, MC Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and SSP.

The matter had been under hearing since August 7, 2025, with multiple dates of proceedings, including January 13, and was finally disposed of on February 5 as (34 Civil Original Contempt Petition) dismissed as withdrawn. Advocate Kuljinder Singh Billing appeared in the case and formally withdrew the petition.

Meanwhile, in a major crackdown against illegal encroachments, joint teams of the Municipal Corporation (MC) Mohali and GMADA on Thursday cleared footpaths and road berms in Phase 1, while the Municipal Council (MC) Naya Gaon continued its enforcement drive for the second consecutive day, removing unauthorised constructions from the ecologically sensitive Kansal catchment area of Sukhna Lake.

The action in Mohali began in the morning from residential areas of Phase 1, where ramps, iron grills, cemented platforms and illegal parking extensions built outside houses were demolished. Officials said several encroachments had narrowed roads and obstructed vehicular movement. Residents were warned not to re-encroach, while police remained deployed throughout the operation to maintain law and order.

Later, the team reached Guru Nanak Market with JCB machines, where sheds, ramps, counters, rehri-phadi and other materials placed outside shops were removed. Shopkeepers protested, claiming they were not given sufficient time to shift their belongings and questioned who would compensate them for the losses. Although officials had temporarily halted the drive in the morning after giving time, tension rose when the team resumed action around 1 pm. The authorities clarified that compliance with the High Court orders was mandatory and stated that “roads and footpaths are meant for the public, not for private use”.

The drive, however, continued peacefully under police presence and the road was gradually cleared.

When contacted, Commissioner Parminder Pal Singh Sandhu confirmed, “The case has been dismissed as withdrawn today.”

When asked whether the drive would continue, he said, “As per the directions of the hon’ble court, the action will continue until all encroachments in Mohali are completely cleared. The court wants the city to be fully free from encroachments.”

In Naya Gaon, the anti-encroachment operation was carried out under the supervision of MC officials, including the Executive Officer, AME, Sanitary Inspector, General Inspector and field staff, with adequate police deployment led by the SHO, Naya Gaon. Illegal structures raised in violation of the High Court’s directions were removed from the Kansal catchment and floodplain zones, which are crucial for maintaining natural drainage and protecting the ecological health of Sukhna Lake.

Officials said despite prior notices and warnings, several encroachments persisted, forcing authorities to act strictly as per law. Such unauthorised constructions were found to obstruct natural rainwater flow, increase flood risks and pose serious environmental concerns. The operation was conducted in a systematic and peaceful manner.

The authorities stated that the anti-encroachment campaign has been underway for nearly two months following the High Court directions and will continue across the city. The administration reiterated that no illegal construction would be tolerated in the Kansal catchment area, along Patiala Ki Rao, or in any protected zone, warning that violations would invite strict legal action, including demolition, FIRs and possible cancellation of properties.

The administration reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the Sukhna Lake catchment, preserving natural drainage systems and ensuring strict enforcement of municipal and environmental laws in the larger public interest.