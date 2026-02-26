Anti-drug awareness program: Awkward exchange marks police-student interaction in Punjab’s Faridkot college

An anti-drug awareness program at Government Brijendra College (GBC) in Punjab’s Faridkot took an awkward turn on Wednesday when an ex-student and student-union activist raised questions on alleged political influence and selective action against drug smugglers, triggering a sharp exchange with Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Faridkot Dr Pragya Jain.

The interaction was part of the Punjab government’s Yudh Nashiyan Viruddh campaign, under which the Faridkot police held a question-and-answer session with students and teachers. The controversy erupted when Sukhbir Singh, 22, a former GBC student and district general secretary of the Punjab Students Union (PSU), questioned the police on why influential persons, politicians, and even police personnel allegedly linked to drug cases were not being acted against.

While Dr Jain maintained that she responded to all questions “calmly and in a composed manner,” Sukhbir Singh later alleged that his concerns were not answered properly and that he was instead counter-questioned during the session.

According to Dr Jain, the program was meant for “students of GBC in the 18-25 age group, their teachers, and the police administration.” However, it later emerged that Sukhbir Singh is not a current student of the college.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sukhbir Singh said he completed his graduation from GBC in 2024 with political science, economics, and history as subjects. “There is a PSU unit in GBC, and I work with it as an office bearer. That is why I keep visiting the college and attended Wednesday’s session,” he said, adding that he plans to resume studies this year by enrolling for a master’s programme after a break due to personal reasons.

Defending his participation, Sukhbir Singh said, “Being an ex-student or an activist does not disqualify me from asking questions. My questions are based on facts, and they will remain facts.”

Allegations raised during the session

Addressing the SSP and the Inspector General of Police, Faridkot Range, Sukhbir Singh asked why the police campaign against drugs did not translate into action against influential people. He referred to reports of a personal assistant of an AAP MLA allegedly being found with drugs in his car, complaints by a youth from Chahal village about drug smuggling via social media reels that allegedly went unaddressed, and media reports about an AAP MLA’s security guard being involved in drug trafficking. He also cited the murder of a member of a Nasha Mukti Committee in Dhilwan Khurd village last year, alleging that the case remains unsolved.

Story continues below this ad

“So why are influential people spared, and what is the point of such interactive sessions?” he asked.

Responding to the question, Dr Jain said, “This is not a platform for making speeches. The police are working hard to eradicate drugs from the area. Many people post reels on social media, but the police have to take action based on facts. In every incident, we have taken due action only after properly verifying and investigating the details.

“These days, in every village, people have personal motives, political motives, party motives, or even old enmities. In a democracy, everyone has the right to present their version, and often people choose to do so through social media reels. But the truth is that the police also take action, and we do not put everything out in the public domain.

“Every week, an orderly room is organised in the district in which the best-performing police personnel are rewarded, and poor performers are either warned or action is taken against them as well. It is human nature that we tend to focus more on sensationalisation and negative aspects rather than acknowledging the positive work being done.”

Story continues below this ad

She added that not all details could be shared publicly as to what the police do to control crime.

She also advised students to critically assess information circulated online. “I want to tell students as an elder sister, not as a police officer, to develop their own thought process rather than believing everything on social media,” Dr Jain said.

Dr Jain added that she had asked Sukhbir for his class and section in keeping with the format followed by other students. “When I asked him his class and section, he became defensive,” she said.

College clarifies Sukhbir Singh’s status

GBC principal Gulshan Ahuja said Sukhbir is not enrolled at present. “The session was meant for current students. I do not know how he entered the campus. The college only provided space; the program was organised by the police administration,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

Ahuja added, “Earlier, he was working with journalists and later came into the students’ section to ask questions.”

Former GBC principal Rajesh Mohan, now principal of the Government College of Education located adjacent to GBC, said the SSP had addressed the questions and urged a balanced assessment. “We have seen several initiatives taken by the police under the present SSP. Criticism is valid, but positive work should also be acknowledged,” he added.

He further said, “There are political platforms for many things; appreciation also needs to be done rather than pointing only to the shortcomings.”

Sukhbir Singh later said that a report on drugs in Punjab prepared by former DGP Shashi Kant should be made public. He added that, as a member of the Naujawan Bharat Sabha, he regularly organises awareness programs for students. “Asking questions in the public domain is not a crime,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

Backing him, Naujawan Bharat Sabha president Manga Azad said there were apprehensions that attempts might be made to ‘snub’ Sukhbir for raising uncomfortable questions. “We stand with him. He has raised issues that concern the masses,” he said.

Sukhbir Singh is a resident of Kothe Hazura Singh village in Faridkot. His father is a labourer and his mother a homemaker.