Anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota autopsy today; Daljit cremated amid heavy security

The authorities at the Mansa Civil Hospital on Thursday completed the proceedings to transport the body of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota to PGI Chandigarh for a forensic autopsy on Friday. However, the Action Committee spearheading the agitation maintained that the body would be moved only after the government handed over cancellation reports in all cases registered against protesters during the agitation.

Jhota was murdered on October 13, triggering a 23-day-long protest by his family and the Action Committee at Mansa’s Tinkoni intersection. His body has remained in the hospital mortuary, guarded by Nihang Singhs and local youths to prevent the government from performing the last rites without the family’s consent.

Mansa Civil Hospital Senior Medical Officer Dr Gurmail Singh said all arrangements had been made for the transfer. “All necessary arrangements have been completed to transport Parvinder Singh Jhota’s body to Chandigarh PGI. The body will be handed over strictly according to protocol under the supervision of the CBI team,” he said.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The movement towards an autopsy follows an agreement reached late Wednesday evening at Bachat Bhawan, where Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian met Jhota’s family and protest leaders. The government agreed to provide Rs 2 crore compensation and a government job to Jhota’s wife, Manpreet Kaur. It also assured the protesters that cancellation reports would be filed in court in cases registered against those detained during the post-murder demonstrations.

Following the agreement, the Mansa court issued release warrants on Thursday for Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) leaders Lakha Sidhana and Mohanjeet Singh Sheron. Sidhana was released from Nabha jail and Sheron from Bathinda jail.

Sidhana and other protesters reached the Mansa protest site in the evening. However, the Action Committee reiterated that Jhota’s body would be taken to PGI only after the government provided cancellation reports in all cases registered against protesters.

Meanwhile, Daljit Singh, 35, whose death had triggered a fresh round of protests over the drug menace, was cremated at his native village Bhamme Kalan in Mansa district under heavy police security. His body was brought from PGI Chandigarh, where a fresh post-mortem examination was conducted on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. An earlier autopsy had been conducted at AIIMS Bathinda.

Story continues below this ad

Daljit died on October 27, and his body was found in a field near Ramanandi village. While his family alleged that he had died of a drug overdose, police registered a murder case against three persons.

The High Court had initially directed that the cremation be held in Chandigarh after the PGI autopsy. However, on Wednesday, it modified its order following a plea by Daljit’s wife and mother, allowing the last rites to be performed at his native village. The court also directed the administration to ensure adequate security and barred political parties, politicians and organisations from participating in or interfering with the cremation arrangements.

Daljit’s family members and villagers gathered at the cremation ground to pay their last respects. His sister Amarjeet Kaur, breaking down after receiving his body, said, “Daljit died due to drugs and government negligence. He was our only brother. If the government can do anything now, it must curb the drug menace so that no other youth meets this fate.”

Daljit’s family and others had earlier staged a dharna demanding that his body be brought to Mansa, where Jhota’s family and supporters have been protesting. Police had used mild force to disperse protesters after they blocked a road, claiming that some elements were attempting to disturb law and order. Videos of police personnel carrying Daljit’s body across a road divider and placing it in a vehicle were subsequently shared by opposition leaders, who criticised the handling of the incident.