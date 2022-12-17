Antecedents of 23,895 people verified in five years, only 181 booked/arrested: RTI reply

As many as 23,895 household helps/tenants/paying guests were verified and registered with the Chandigarh Police in the last five years, the reply to an RTI filed by The Indian Express has revealed.

The RTI query pertaining to the registration/verification of household helps/tenants/paying guests in the e-beat phone books, between January 1, 2016 and September 31, 2022 was filed by The Indian Express in October this year, with a reply to the same being received last week.

Around 31 per cent (9,424 verifications) of the verified helps/tenants/paying guests out of 23,895 are in the central police sub-division — that comprises Police Station 3 (1,456 verifications), Police Station 11 (4,449 verifications), Police Station 17 (2,269 verifications) and Sarangpur Police Station(1,250 verifications).

The central police sub-division of Chandigarh covers areas close to the Panjab University and other higher education institutes and generally witnesses a large volume of students coming in to stay from outside the state. Students who come to study at these educational institutions prefer to take up residence in paying guest or shared accommodations in areas like Sector 15, Sector 16, Sector 22, Sector 19, and Sector 7.

As per details of the RTI reply, the central sub-division was followed by the east sub-division in terms of number of verifications — 8,807. The east police sub-division comprises areas coming under the Industrial Area Police Station (6,001 verifications), Police Station 19 (947 verifications), and Police Station 26 (1,859 verifications).

The Industrial Area Police Station, incidentally, covers areas that have hundreds of large and small scale industries being operated.

Therefore, this area saw the largest number of domestic helps/workers being registered.

Advertisement

The city is divided into five police sub divisions — central, east, north east, south and south west.

The reply to the RTI query also described the action that was taken against people who failed to register their household helps/tenants/paying guests in five years. As per details, at least 181 house owners were booked/arrested for not registering the antecedents of their household helps/tenants with the police in the last five years.

Talking to The Indian Express, a Chandigarh SP (city) Shruti Arora said that 181 bookings/arrests was too few for a city where an estimated 75 per cent of all household helps/tenants/paying guests are yet to be registered. “It is the responsibility of the house owners, employers to submit the antecedents of their employees with the local police,” Arora added.

Advertisement

According to the RTI reply, 64 FIRs out of 181 were registered in the north east sub-division — that comprises police stations of Mani Majra (14 verifications), Mauli Jagran (25 verifications), and IT Park (25 verifications).

The detailed reply states that the antecedents of a all the 23,895 household helps/tenants/paying guests who were verified had been noted down in the e-beat phonebooks, tabs which were given to the beat police personnel under the e-beat system that had been inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah back in 2019.

There are 18 police stations in Chandigarh. Out of 18 police stations, two deal only in the crime against women and cyber crimes with the rest concerned with maintenance of law and order, and routine policing.

Why are verifications important?

Chandigarh has witnessed many cases of newly-hired household helps, whose antecedents were not registered with the local police, decamping with valuables from their employers’ homes. The notable among these incidents is a September 11 case, where a household help had drugged her house owner and decamped with around Rs 17 lakh in Sector 8. The maid is still at large, with a case having been registered.