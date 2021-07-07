Another vending zone inaugurated in Panchkula, 8 zones functional now

THE VENDING zone of Sector 4 was inaugurated in Panchkula by local MLA and Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Tuesday. This is the one of the eight vending zones in the city, the first of which was inaugurated in Sector 19 early last year, with a capacity to rehabilitate almost 458 vendors of the city.

Gupta accompanied by Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, also inspected the authorised vending carts in the street vending zone and inaugurated the same. Besides this, he laid the foundation stone for the installation of studs and lining of thermoplastic paints on B roads of the city at a cost of Rs 45 lakh.

Gupta congratulated the vendors on the allotment of sites at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Street Vending Zone in Sector 4. Out of the total 102 sites in the vending zone, 74 sites have been allotted to the vendors and the remaining sites will be allotted through draw of lots.

He said, “The opening of the vending zone will bring about a revolutionary change in the lives of street vendors, as from now onwards, the vendors will be able to earn their livelihood at a single place. Since last 30-35 years, street vendors had been earning their livelihood by sitting on the roadside during summer, winter and rainy season.”

A total of 16 vending zones are to be set up in Panchkula, of which eight will be built in sectors of Trans-Ghaggar area. Gupta said that so far eight vending zones have been established in Sector 2, 4, 8, 10, 11, 12, 15 and 19, in which a total of 778 vending sites have already been allotted. “The construction of vending zones in Trans-Ghaggar areas will begin soon,” he added.

He said that it has always been an endeavor of the Haryana government that a fixed place be made available to the small street vendors, who earn their livelihood on the road side.

Gupta also called upon the people to assist the state government in its drive to make Panchkula more clean, green and beautiful. He said that the initiaive of back house wall painting in the city is being appreciated by all. A scheme has also been prepared to ensure the participation of school students in this work. Under this scheme, painting competitions among 10 students of each school would be organised and the winners will be honoured with prizes so as to inculcate in them the habit of making their city clean, green and beautiful.

At least 34 employees of the Municipal Corporation in recognition of their outstanding work during Covid-19 were also honoured by Gupta on Tuesday. The Safai Mitras, who performed the last rites at the crematorium were also honoured with Rs 5,100 each, whereas, the other Safai Mitras and helpers of the sanitisation team were awarded with Rs 2,100 each.

Mayor Goyal said that people living in Panchkula are being given priority in the allotment of sites in these vending zones.

The biometric survey conducted by Panchkula MC in 2019 had concluded that there are 3,718 registered street vendors in Panchkula, of which 58.2 per cent belong to Panchkula, amounting to 2,166; 13.5 per cent (503) are residents of Haryana; 100 belong to Punjab, and 949 are from UT or are residents of other states. All these vendors were to be absorbed under the Panchkula administration through allotment of legal vending spots.