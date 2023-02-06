‘Another showcause in offing?’: BJP’s Sunil Jakhar taunts Manish Tewari for ‘hinting at larger geopolitics’ in Adani row

On a day when the Opposition protested outside Parliament over the Adani-Hindenburg saga, the ruling BJP’s national executive member Sunil Jakhar said the Congress was a divided house, referring to an Indian Express article on the controversy by the party’s Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari.

“Congress-a house divided. While it blames Govt of collusion, it’s own Punjab MP, in an article, sees Hindenburg report as a geo-political conspiracy to sabotage India’s growing strategic prowess. Another show cause notice in offing, after one issued to Mrs Parneet Kaur?” Jakhar, a former Punjab Congress president, tweeted Monday.

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur, wife of BJP leader and former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, was recently suspended by the Congress for allegedly helping the BJP.

Tewari, when contacted, told The Indian Express, “See, ultimately, the article is very clear that I asked for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC). When you ask for JPC, you look for all sides of an argument. Therefore, I have made out various sides of the argument as to why a JPC is essential or imperative. If Jakhar wants to read too much into it, that is his problem. I think he basically has nothing to do. The article is self-speaking. It asks for a Joint Parliamentary Committee. It lays out all sides of arguments.”

Tewari subsequently tweeted, “Difficulty with my friend @sunilkjakhar is that he never tries to read/understand anything holistically & therefore tilts at windmills. In my article in @IndianExpress I have explicitly laid out Case for a JPC. He perhaps has never served on one. A JPC looks at all aspects fairly”.

The tweet by Jakhar, who joined the BJP in May last year, reproduced a para of Tewari’s article, which read, “It is important to underscore that this piece, or indeed the larger discussion on financial and market oversight, is not a witch-hunt against any promoter or corporate group. The larger question is how could a report by a virtually unknown entity impact the market valuations of one of India’s largest conglomerates so deleteriously. Serious questions have also been raised in the public space about the intent of the Hindenburg report. Could it be connected to the larger geo-politics at play, especially given the fact that the strategic landscape is transforming very rapidly? A new history to which all of us are witnesses is being scripted.”

Jakhar underlined in red the part reading “Could it be connected to the larger geo-politics at play, especially given the fact that the strategic landscape is transforming very rapidly? A new history to which all of us are witnesses is being scripted”.

In the article titled “The case for an Adani JPC”, the former Union minister Tewari batted for an impartial parliamentary inquiry into the Hindenburg report, calling it an opportunity for the country to strengthen its regulatory mechanisms to prevent future market failures.

“The report released by Hindenburg Research alleging stock manipulation and accounting fraud against one of India’s largest conglomerates calls for an immediate and broader debate on market regulation. The report by the New York-based short seller has led to a steep downfall in the Adani Group’s domestic shares and its bonds overseas are being sold off rapidly,” Tewari wrote on Saturday.

He also referred to a JPC that was set up in 1992 to investigate irregularities in securities and banking transactions, and another in 2001, which was ordered to look into the share market irregularities of Ketan Parekh.

“It is nobody’s case, and not in the least this author’s, that the allegations levelled by Hindenburg Research are true. In fact, the holistic rebuttal by the Adani Group has to be fairly juxtaposed against hitherto statutorily unverified assertions made in the report to arrive at the truth. It is therefore imperative that the Indian people know the reality of these allegations or otherwise through an impartial parliamentary inquiry,” Tewari wrote in the article.

He had also written in the article that “it is quixotic if not perplexing that notwithstanding the 413-page rebuttal from the Adani Group, India’s stock market continues to be so volatile, if not an unwitting hostage to a report by a research group based in the US but more or less unknown in India. There are therefore deeper systemic issues that need to be addressed.”

“First, the present saga has exposed the quality of governance and practices followed in the market. While on paper much has changed since 1992 and 2001, in practice the system has not functioned properly. A reduction in value by $108 billion raises a simple question: When these stocks were rising, why was there a general lack of concern from regulators to see whether the rise was in consonance with market fundamentals and not the result of adventurist speculation? Had such diligence been done by regulators, a relatively unknown short-seller’s report could not have resulted in a bloodbath on the stock market,” Tewari wrote, adding that “Second, the RBI must also receive censure for any regulatory laxity as far as banks are concerned. The RBI is responsible for overseeing lenders and ensuring that the banking system is sound. Were banks questioned regularly as to their dealings? Were inspections and observations carried out? It was only on February 2 that the RBI asked banks for information on their exposure to the Adani group, a full nine days after the Hindenburg Research report came out.”

He also wrote, “Indeed, if past regulatory failures are anything to go by, the RBI must answer as to why it did not advise banks to exercise prudence while providing large loans. Take the Rs 11,000 crore Punjab National Bank fraud case in which the RBI was found wanting. It could not detect the fraud, respond adequately to red flags, and failed to properly oversee operations of the nation’s second-largest state-run bank.”