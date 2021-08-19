Another set of Congress workers follow in Chhabra’s footsteps to join Aam Aadmi Party

Several Congress workers joined the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of former Congress chief Pradeep Chhabra, who recently joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Chander Mukhi Sharma, party incharge for the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections.

The Congress leaders and volunteers were formally welcomed by AAP leaders at the party headquarters Wednesday.

AAP Chandigarh leader and former mayor Pradeep Chhabra said, “In the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections, Congress and the BJP will be completely wiped out and Chandigarh will be made Congress- and BJP-free.”

He said the presidents and senior leaders of various wings of the Chandigarh Congress have joined the AAP, including Congress general secretary Sandeep Bhardwaj, secretary Mushak Ali and Praveen Dugal Vishu, joint secretary Kuldeep Kumar, vice-president Rakesh Soni, SC Wing vice-president Kanwaljit Singh Sidhu, DCC general secretary Jagdeep Mahajan, vice-president Dinesh Sharma, RTI Cell chairman Gagandeep Singh Ahluwalia, DCC vice-president Beant Singh and Surinder Singh, former secretary Harwinder Goldy, block president Harjinder Bawa and Mohinder Rajbhar, treasurer Gurdeep Singh, general secretary Ram Krishan, Brij Mohan Meena, Sukhbir Singh Sukhi, Vishal Kumar Sherry, Sonu Kumar, Sanjay Arora, Kanika Khatri, Jasbir Singh, Vikramjit Singh , Rohit Kumar, Sarika Kanojia, Virender Pal Singh, Mohinder, Krishan Lal, Davinder Kumar, Rakesh Gill and Sanjeev Arora.