Another rejig in Punjab: 8 IAS, 24 PCS officers shifted

The Punjab government Wednesday ordered transfer and posting of eight IAS and 24 PCS officers with immediate effect. The fresh order comes just a week after the Aam Aadmi Party government effected its biggest administrative reshuffle, transferring 43 IAS officers and 38 PCS officers.

Senior IAS officer Dilip Kumar has been posted as principal secretary, industries and commerce with additional charges of information technology and investment promotion, according to an official order issued Wednesday.

Kumar Rahul has been given the charge of secretary, employment generation while Amit Kumar has been posted as joint development commissioner, integrated rural development.

Rajiv Gupta has got the charge of additional deputy commissioner (ADC), Jalandhar, while Ankurjeet Singh goes as ADC, Pathankot, the order stated.

V S Tidke has been posted as assistant commissioner (taxation), Patiala while Harpreet Singh has been given the posting of sub divisional magistrate (SDM), Amritsar.

Manisha Rana has been posted as SDM, Anandpur Sahib.

Among 24 PCS officers who have been shifted included Avneet Kaur, Isha Singal, Anupreet Kaur, Navreet Kaur Sekhon, Poonam Singh and Rajesh Kumar Sharma.