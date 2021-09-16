Another rebellion brews against Capt: MLAs, ministers write to Sonia, demand CLP meeting

A fresh rebellion seems to have broken out against CM Amarinder Singh with a number of Congress MLAs asking the party high command to convene a Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting at the earliest to devise a strategy for the next Vidhan Sabha elections. The letter does not mention anything about the Chief Minister, but does say that among other issues the 18-point agenda set for the Amarinder Singh government needs to be discussed.

Cabinet Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and PPCC general secretary incharge Pargat Singh are learnt to have led the signature campaign for demanding a CLP meeting from the party high command.

The signature campaign comes after a meeting organised by Bajwa at his residence a few days ago.

As many as 31 MLAs and ministers had participated in that meeting that had resolved to demand ouster of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh from the high command. The rebellion had, however, not gone anywhere as the Congress president had even refused to meet the rebel ministers in Delhi.

Sources said that in the latest instance, ‘rebel’ leaders started getting the signatures from Wednesday morning itself and sent the demand across to the party high command by the evening. They are eagerly awaiting a message from the high command as they have demanded the meeting as soon as possible.

“We have 40 signatories on the letter. It was sent to the Congress president at 8 pm. We are waiting for the next move of the high command,” a source privy to the developments said.

Congress leaders were busy holding meetings the whole day. A meeting was held at Pargat Singh’s official residence in the evening and another meeting at Tript Bajwa’s residence later at night. Sidhu was a part of the meeting at Pargat Singh’s residence, but not at Bajwa’s residence.

Bajwa, however, denied holding any meeting. He said, “We are a few friends who have got together over dinner. That is all. There is nothing else to read in this,” he said.

The letter sent to the Congress chief reads that a CLP should be called before the next Vidhan Sabha session to discuss the issues of importance, including the 18-point agenda handed by the high command to the government. It added that the meeting of MLAs should be called for seeking their suggestion to devise a strategy of the party before the next Vidhan Sabha elections.

The demand for a meeting on September 15 holds importance as the government completes its term on March 15, 2022, after six months.

The signatories include four Cabinet ministers, who were earlier a part of the rebellion against the CM.