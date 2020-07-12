Another PCS officers tests positive as Punjab tally reaches 7,587

Eight deaths were reported too, pushing the toll to 195. (Representational) Eight deaths were reported too, pushing the toll to 195. (Representational)

Gurdaspur Additional Deputy Commissioner Tejinder Pal Singh Sandhu Saturday tested positive for Covid-19, becoming the fourteenth PCS officer in the state to get infected with novel coronavirus. Meanwhile, 230 more fresh cases were reported taking the the total number of infections in the state to 7,587.

Eight deaths were reported too, pushing the toll to 195. The deaths were reported from Jalandhar (two men aged 58 and 45), Patiala (36-year-old man), Pathankot (40-year-old man), Sangrur (62-year-old man), Ludhiana (83-year-old man), Bathinda (60-year-old man) and Patiala (55-year-old man).

Meanwhile, Punjab government suspended former head of medicine department at Government Medical College (GMC), Amritsar, Shivcharan, who was also nodal officer for Covid-19 at the college.

The Suspension letter states that he was being suspended as he didn’t perform the job related to Covid-19 with sincerity and showed negligence in carrying out official responsibilities.

“He didn’t took required steps to deploy senior resident doctors and assistant professor in Covid-19 ward to control the increasing Covid-19 deaths. He also couldn’t make satisfactory reply to show cause notice issued to him on April 18 under Pandemic Disease Act. It was act of indiscipline. So he is suspended from the post,” reads suspension letter signed by D K Tiwari, chief secretary, Medical Education and Research Department, Punjab.

The fresh cases reported Saturday include 77 in Jalandhar, 55 in Patiala, 29 in Ludhiana and 19 in Amritsar. The other districts which reported new cases were Mohali (12), Ferozepur (8), Sangrur (7), Mohali (6), Moga (5), Faridkot (3), Gurdaspur, Fatehgarh Sahib, Barnala and Fazilka (2 each) and Bathinda and Hoshiarpur (1 each).

Four policemen, two each from Ludhiana rural and city police, tested positive. A 45-year old assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a 26-year old constable, posted at Mullanpur Dakha police station of Ludhiana Rural, tested positive, taking total of infected policemen from this police station to eight.

DSP (Dakha) GS Bains said, “There are around 35 staffers at Mullanpur Dakha police station. Eight policemen have tested positive till now. We will be testing entire staff of this police station again.”

The police station premises has been sanitized and public entry has been restricted temporarily.

A 50-year old assistant sub-inspector (ASI) posted with CIA-1 staff of Ludhiana city police tested positive. A 32-year old head constable attached with ACP (Industrial Area-B) office also tested positive. They are asymptomatic.

Meanwhile, the test report of Punjab Rural Development and Panchayats minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa came back negative for the virus, it said. His samples were collected on Friday after his department’s Director had tested positive for coronavirus.

As per the official media bulletin, 5040 patients have been discharged and there are 2352 active cases, 59 of them on oxygen support and nine on ventilator support.

Amritsar has reported maximum COVID 19 deaths (51), followed by Ludhiana with 31 deaths and Jalandhar with 25 deaths. Ludhiana has reported maximum cases of infection (1316), followed by Jalandhar (1187) and Amritsar (1040).

