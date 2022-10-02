Another operative of ISI-backed terror module held in Punjab

The Punjab Police has arrested another operative of the ISI-backed terror module that was jointly handled by Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh alias Landa and Pakistan-based gangster Harvinder Singh Rinda, DGP Gaurav Yadav Saturday said.

The accused has been identified as Harpreet Singh alias Har Sarpanch of village Jogewal in Ferozepur. The arrest comes eight days after a Counter Intelligence team busted the module with the arrest of its two operatives Baljit Singh Malhi and Gurbaksh Singh alias Gora Sandhu, both residents of Ferozepur.

DGP Yadav said following the disclosures of Baljit Malhi, the police team apprehended Harpreet, who is considered to be the close aide of Italy-based gangster Harpreet Singh alias Happy Sanghera and was also in touch with Landa. Baljit was also in touch with Happy Sanghera, and on his directions, he had picked consignment of weapons from a spot at Makhu-Lohian road in village Sudan in July 2022.

During preliminary investigations, Harpreet confessed to having arranged a 10-day stay for Landa’s associate identified as Jagjit Singh alias Jotta of Mehta Road in Amritsar and his aide at an abandoned house in the Makhu area of Ferozepur, said the DGP.

Jotta has been facing four criminal cases and is currently lodged at Central Jail, Amritsar.

Harpreet also revealed that he was in close touch with Nachattar Singh alias Motti—already arrested — and used to ferry his drug consignments in a luxury car.

AIG Navjot Singh Mahal said Harpreet also used to collect money on behalf of Landa and Happy Sanghera to further provide financial assistance and logistics support to their associates.

Further investigations are underway, he said.

Advertisement

Landa is considered to be the close aide of Pakistan-based wanted gangster Harvinder Singh alias Rinda, who had joined hands with Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), and they have close ties with the ISI. Landa had played a key role in conspiring the Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) terror attack at Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali and had also planted an IED beneath Sub-Inspector Dilbag Singh’s car in Amritsar.