Another LeT operative held in Punjab, is accomplice of 2 arrested earlier

After arresting Aamir and Wasim Thursday, police had also claimed to have recovered 10 hand grenades, along with one AK-47 rifle with two magazines and 60 live cartridges from them. (Representational) After arresting Aamir and Wasim Thursday, police had also claimed to have recovered 10 hand grenades, along with one AK-47 rifle with two magazines and 60 live cartridges from them. (Representational)

One more Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) operative was arrested from Pathankot while he was trying to flee to Kashmir, Punjab Police said Saturday.

Javed Ahmed Bhat (29), a resident of Shirmal village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district was arrested Friday, a day after Punjab Police arrested two LeT operatives Aamir Hussain Wani and Wasim Hassan Wani while trying to smuggle weapons to the Valley to carry out terror attacks.

Javed was intercepted and apprehended, along with his truck bearing a J&K registration number, from Dhobra bridge in Pathankot on Amritsar-Jammu Highway, as he was trying to escape to the Valley on learning about the arrest of his accomplices, DGP Dinkar Gupta said in a statement.

Javed hails from the same village as the other two LeT operatives do, and is their childhood friend. The trio had been doing transport business together for the past over two-three years, and had been making trips to Delhi, Amritsar and Jalandhar.

Brother of a J&K Home Guard, Arif Ahmed Bhat, Javed himself was selected by the unit in 2012 but he had left the job subsequently, as per the DGP.

During initial questioning, Javed revealed that he had come with Aamir and Wasim from Kashmir to Amritsar to collect an arms weapons consignment on the pretext of bringing fruits and vegetables, said Gupta, adding that they had reached Punjab in two trucks and, after picking up the consignment from near Vallah Road, on June 11, Aamir and Wasim, on directions of their handler Ishfaq Ahmed Dar alias Bashir Ahmed Khan of LeT, had asked Javed to stay behind in Amritsar to contact the arms supplier.

Further investigation is on to identify further links and accomplices of the trio in Punjab and J&K, the DGP said, pointing out that these arrests indicate a widespread terror network backed by Pakistan-based militants.

The arrests, DGP said, corroborated recent intelligence inputs indicating that Pakistan-based ISI has been pushing weapon consignments and infiltrating militants from across the border into Punjab, and further to Kashmir valley for carrying out terror activities.

After arresting Aamir and Wasim Thursday, police had also claimed to have recovered 10 hand grenades, along with one AK-47 rifle with two magazines and 60 live cartridges from them.

Earlier, on April 25, Punjab Police had arrested another J&K based youth Hilal Ahmed Wagay, who had come to collect drug money from Amritsar, on the instructions of slain Hizbul Mujahadeen Commander Riaz Ahmed Naikoo. In that case also, Hilal Ahmed had used a truck for ferrying the drug money.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.