Another highest single-day spike of 557 cases pushes Punjab tally to 13,769

Punjab touched yet another peak Monday as it reported 557 new infections of novel coronavirus, including 176 from Ludhiana alone, driving up the total tally of persons testing positive to 13,769.

On Sunday 534 cases were reported. Prior to that in a week’s time, the number of new cases each day crossed 400-mark five times.

Twelve more Covid fatalities took the death toll to 318. On Sunday, the state had reported 15 deaths, maximum in a day since the outbreak.

Highest single day spike for Ludhiana city police

In the highest single-day spike for Ludhiana city police since the coronavirus outbreak, at least 20 cops and other employees tested positive Monday. Of the 20, only five had mild symptoms.

From Ludhiana police commissioner’s office, two staffers from accounts branch who were in public dealing, tested positive. The office was sealed and closed for public dealing for next three days, said CP Rakesh Agrawal.

An inspector (SHO), a sub-inspector and three assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) tested positive from division number 3 police station. Four cops (a head constable, home guard, ASI and a senior constable) also tested positive from division number 8 police station. Both police stations were closed for next three days.

Others from Ludhiana city police who tested positive include an ASI and a constable from Daba police station, a home guard each from Tibba and division number 6 police station, a home guard from anti-drug STF, an ASI from Moti Nagar police station, a lady constable from CID wing, a constable from anti-smuggling cell and an ASI from Police Lines.

Additional DCP Sachin Gupta, nodal officer, COVID-19, Ludhiana police said that with 20 cops testing positive in a day, it was the highest single-day spike for police since pandemic started.

DSP tests positive in Khanna

Khanna DSP (investigation) Manmohan Sarna (48), tested positive. Khanna SSP Harpreet Singh said, “The officer has been home quarantined. He is asymptomatic.”An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) from Doraha police station also tested positive taking total cases from this police station to seven. Eight undertrials also tested positive in Ludhiana.

Meanwhile, of the 12 deaths Monday, five were reported from Ludhiana, two from Patiala, and one each from Jalandhar, Amritsar, Moga, Gurdaspur, and Tarn Taran.

There are 4387 active cases in state now with 113 of them on oxygen support and 14 on ventilators. Among the fresh cases, Jalandhar reported 54, Gurdaspur 53, Amritsar 46 and Patiala 40. The other districts which reported fresh cases were Mohali (31), Hoshiarpur and Tarn Taran (19 each), Moga (18), Sangrur and Barnala (17 each), Pathankot and Fatehgarh Sahib (12 each), Bathinda and Kapurthala (9 each), Mansa and Muktsar (8 each), Ropar (5) and Nawanshahr and Faridkot (2 each).

Amritsar has reported maximum cases of COVID 19 deaths (69), followed by Ludhiana with 64 deaths and Jalandhar with 39 deaths. Ludhiana has reported maximum cases of infection (2591), followed by Jalandhar (2058) and Amritsar (1585).

With ENS Ludhiana

