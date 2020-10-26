Another firing incident in Chandigarh: 43-yr-old shot at in Sec 22, stable

Singh was admitted to PGI and his condition was stated to be stable. (Representational)

In yet another firing incident, an unknown person escaped after shooting at a 43-year-old man outside his government house in Sector 22 on Sunday. The incident occurred around 6 am.

The victim was identified as Amrik Singh, a lab technician with Punjab health department. He is posted at Kharar.

Singh was admitted to PGI and his condition was stated to be stable. Police registered a case of attempt to murder and under provisions of the Arms Act.

In his statement to the police, Singh said that he was standing outside his house when a pedestrian came towards him. The man was carrying a pistol in his hand and he pointed the weapon towards him. Singh reported that before he could understand anything, the man opened fire.

Police said Singh did not suspect anybody. Sources said the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the locality was not clear. Though the assailant was on foot, the possibility cannot be ruled out that he further escaped in a vehicle, the police said.

The victim is married and has three children. Police recovered an empty bullet shell from the spot. A case was registered at Sector 17 police station.

Suddenly, gun crime has shot up in the UT. Since October 10, when a former student leader, Gurlal Brar, was shot dead outside a nightclub, five incidents of gun firing have been reported here. In two incidents, the police have failed to arrest any assailants. These incidents comprised firing on TikTok star Sourab Gujjar inside a nightclub in Sector 9 and firing on a former liquor contractor, Sandeep, in Sector 25 colony.

On Saturday, an SI opened firing on a car, which escaped after breaking the police naka.

