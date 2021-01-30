Another FIR filed against UT-based immigration firm for fraud of Rs 61.6L

UT Police registered another FIR against Rashmi Negi, the owner of immigration firm World Wide Services, in connection with a Rs 61.6 lakh immigration fraud. (Representational)

The UT Police registered another FIR against Rashmi Negi, the owner of immigration firm World Wide Services, in connection with a Rs 61.6 lakh immigration fraud, on Friday. Negi, a resident of Mohali, is already in police custody. She was arrested on January 24, in connection with an earlier registered immigration fraud case.

The second FIR against her was registered on complaints of four persons, who alleged that the woman provided them with fake Australian visas after charging money.

The four complainants, Maninder Singh of Malot, Amit Kumar of New Police Lines in Sector 26 of Chandigarh, Yograj of Ludhiana and Sujjal Walia of Ferozpur, said that they were cheated of Rs 30 lakh, Rs 56,000, Rs 15.50 lakh and Rs 15 lakh, respectively.

Sources said that the victims had made partial payments in advance and the rest of the amount was paid to Negi through her employees, after obtaining the victims received the visas, which turned out to be fake. Officials said that the Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) of the UT Police is looking into the matter.

Negi runs the World Wide Services, an immigration firm located in Sector 34. She has been facing at least 10 criminal cases involving immigration frauds, assaults and other charges. Meanwhile, the four victims filed complaints of cheating and forgery against her at a public window in Sector 9 in September 2019. Earlier, she was arrested following a complaint of Vikas Kumar of Fatehabad district in Haryana.

Vikas Kumar had approached Negi at her office for the Australian visas for two of his student clients. Sources said that Rashmi charged Rs 15 lakh for each visa and obtained most of the fee in the cash. Later, she provided the two visas to Vikas, who later found out that both of the visas were fake. The Australian High Commission also confirmed that the visas were fake. The two cases against her were registered at PS 34.

Police said that three others, Randeep Singh of Kurukshetra, Sumant Jhamb of Ferozpur and Manish Kumar of Tohana, had filed complaints against Rashmi Negi.