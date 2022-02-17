Another FIR against jailed ‘fraudster’ Manjit Kaur

A fresh FIR was lodged against Manjit Kaur, for duping Rs 55 lakh of a retired employee of Survey of India by promising him allotment of a flat and booth in Sector 51.

The case was registered Wednesday.

The victim, Bhagirath Sharma, was promised possession of a flat and booth in February 2020.

Sharma had deposited a total of Rs 55 lakh in multiple accounts belonging to Manjit Kaur and her family members, including her son, Vijay Pal Singh, daughter-in-law, Malika, and one sister, Harjit Kaur.

Sources said Bhagirath Sharma had given almost all his savings and provident fund, Kaur.

Sharma is residing in a rented accommodation in sector 44. Accused Manjit Kaur is lodged at Model Burail jail. Kaur currently faces at least six cases and has been arrested in many forgery and cheating cases.