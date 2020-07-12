Another FIR against Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, now at Kurukshetra

Ten days after Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, a US-based self-styled chief of the banned pro-Khalistan outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), was booked by the Haryana Police under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act 1967, another FIR has been registered against him on charges of sedition and secessionism at Kurukshetra.

The Haryana Police has also got blocked all the websites created by Pannu and launched in the last one week.

“Ministry of Home Affairs had declared Pannu as a terrorist for actively running a secessionist campaign against India. He has been seen running a secessionist campaign through automated phone calls against India from the US and indulging in unlawful activities aimed at threatening the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of the country. FIR has been registered on a complaint filed after Pannu was seen blaming Haryana government and its people for being inimical to the interests of Sikhs and Punjabis,” a police spokesperson said.

Earlier, an FIR under sections 124-A, 153-A of the IPC and sections 10(a) and 13 of the UAPA Act, 1967, was registered against him at Gurugram.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.