Another doctor tests positive in Panchkula’s private hospital

Yet another Covid-19 case surfaced on Wednesday at a private hospital in Panchkula’s Sector 21, where several staff and patients had recently recently tested positive.

The latest case is a doctor of the Alchemist Hospital, who had self-isolated soon after a nurse of his department, ‘Medicine ICU’, tested positive on Saturday. Another doctor of the same department as well as a patient with a kidney ailment had tested positive on Sunday.

At least two more kidney patients admitted in the wing had caught the contagious virus over the past week.

On Monday, health authorities had decided to create a comprehensive and standardised policy applicable to all private hospitals of the district and had also sent in a hospital infection control committee to this particular hospital.

While the policy is still in the pipeline, the infection control committee, sources said, have not submitted any report yet.

The hospital infection control committee, which had been formed Sunday, had spent all of Monday at the Alchemist Hospital to determine the source of the infection. All areas which had been visited by COVID-19 patients had been vacated barring the ICU, as it has critical patients admitted.

Meanwhile the 34 year old doctor who has tested positive is a resident of Sector 5 Mansa Devi Complex. His immediate contacts include his grandparents, his parents, his wife—also a doctor at another private hospital—and his children.

Flu corner to be shifted

In view of an outbreak taking place inside a hospital, the health authorities have decided to shift the flu corner of the hospital, which collected samples of suspects on the back side of the hospital. This entry will only be used for Covid related cases and already is the only way for covid ward on third floor to be accessed. It also houses a covid lab on its fourth floor.

Beds to be added to facility outside city

The health department has also decided to add 50 more oxygen beds in Devi Dayal hospital, when it already has 44 at the civil hospital to “if the need arises to contain a hospital outbreak” can shift the covid positive patients out of the city as the facility lies out of populated area of the district.

Two more positive

Two more cases including a 20-year old who’s family just shifted from Delhi to Panchkula’s sector 20 and another 55-year-old male from Chandigarh have tested positive on Wednesday. Both the cases are being counted under the ‘outsiders’ tally.

As many as 112 cases have been reported from the district along with 55 more being counted under outsiders tally.

