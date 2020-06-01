Another COVID-19 death, 30 new cases in Punjab

As per the media bulletin issued by the state government, of the total cases reported on Sunday, 10 had source of infection outside Punjab. (Representational) As per the media bulletin issued by the state government, of the total cases reported on Sunday, 10 had source of infection outside Punjab. (Representational)

Punjab reported another COVID-19 death and 30 new cases of novel coronavirus, taking the total count of deaths to 45 and total number of people reporting positive for infection to 2,263.

A 54-year-old man from Pathankot whose sample was taken on May 27 and who died on May 29 was found to be positive in the test result on Sunday, said a health department official, adding that the man was co-morbid and was diabetic.

As per the media bulletin issued by the state government, of the total cases reported on Sunday, 10 had source of infection outside Punjab.

Among the new cases were a BSF personnel from Jalandhar and an ASHA worker from Ropar. The majority of the remaining who tested positive were contacts of positive cases.

Nine new cases were reported from Ludhiana, eight from Ropar, four each from Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar, three from Amritsar and one each from Barnala and Moga.

There are 231 active cases and 1987 patients have recovered.

