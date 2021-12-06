Another Cong headache in Punjab: Bajwa vs Bajwa for Qadian ticket

The Bajwa brothers – Partap and Fateh Jung – have now locked horns over Qadian assembly ticket, adding to the worries of the Punjab Congress ahead of the Assembly polls early next year.

Four days after Qadian MLA Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa hosted state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu in his constituency, Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa addressed the people in area Monday and stated that he had got a signal from the high command that he would be contesting from there.

His claim was countered by younger brother Fateh who said, “I am here to stay. I have been elected by the people, and people love me. Senior Bajwa has been in Delhi for 12 years and hasn’t visited Qadian. My people will not allow this.”

While Channi has been supporting Partap Bajwa, Sidhu has thrown his weight behind the younger brother.

When Partap Bajwa made the announcement on Monday, Fateh was away holding holding election meetings with supporters.

“I want to spend the last leg of my life in my home district. I will contest elections from Qadian and I have green signal from high command,”said Pratap Bajwa addressing the rally.

Fateh lost no time to issue a counter: “Just four days back, PPCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu gave me green signal to contest from Qadian. I am the sitting MLA. Partap Bajwa is a senior leader. He has high stature and can contest from anywhere in Punjab.”

Partap Bajwa’s wife had won from Qadian in 2012 and Fateh won it in 2017. Partap Bajwa had claimed that Fateh Bajwa had got ticket from his quota in 2017.

The brothers had differences over the Qadian seat in past too, however, the family had managed to put up a united face in public.

On December 2, Fateh had told his supporters, “We need love of brothers, we need Sidhu. If he becomes the CM then it means I have become the CM, and our area has become the CM.”

Sidhu had also indicated that Fateh can again get ticket from Qadian.

Earlier this year, Partap Bajwa had started his campaign from Batala after reaching a compromise with the then CM Capt Amarinder Singh. Amarinder had also accommodated Bajwa’s men on important positions in Batala.