Thursday, June 09, 2022
Another Congress councillor joins BJP, changes voting equation in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation

MP Kirron Kher said that it is only BJP which is always at the forefront in getting development works done while, no other party has any interest in development.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
June 9, 2022 6:20:24 am
With sitting MP Kirron Kher retaining the voting right, the strength of BJP councillors will now read 15.

In line with their counterparts in Punjab, a Congress councillor from Chandigarh, Gurcharan Jeet Singh Kala joined the BJP on Wednesday, increasing the strength of BJP councillors from 13 to 14. The number now equals AAP councillors in the Municipal Corporation.

Meanwhile, with sitting MP Kirron Kher retaining the voting right, the strength of BJP councillors will now read 15. Gurcharan Jeet Singh Kala is a councillor from ward number 20.

Kala joined the BJP in presence of BJP’s Chandigarh unit president Arun Sood, MP Kirron Kher, and Mayor Sarabjit Kaur Dhillon. Kala is the second Congress councillor who has joined BJP after the MC polls, which were held in December, 2021.

In January, councillor Harpreet Kaur Babla, wife of Devinder Babla, joined BJP. Kala contested on a Congress ticket in the municipal elections and won from ward number 20 in Hallo Majra and Behlana.

The BJP’s Chandigarh unit President Arun Sood said that Kala is returning to his home as he has been the state general secretary of BJP Kisan Morcha twice in the past. He added that Kala’s return to the party will strengthen the party and further accelerate the development works.

Sood assured him that he will get due respect in the party.

MP Kirron Kher said that it is only BJP which is always at the forefront in getting development works done while, no other party has any interest in development. She said that with Kala joining the party, development works of the city would get further strengthened. She also said that she is there to get people’s work done.

Meanwhile, former councillor Devinder Singh Babla, who played a key role in Kala’s joining, also said that BJP gives due respect to its workers, therefore people from other parties are joining BJP.

