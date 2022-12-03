Another carjacking reported in Punjab’s Mohali, fourth in 14 days

In the fourth such incident in Punjab’s Mohali district in the last 14 days, an armed carjacking was reported from a village near Dera Bassi on Friday midnight. According to the police, four men held a cab driver at gunpoint and stole his cab, the second such robbery involving a cab.

According to the police, the incident took place on Friday midnight near Saidpur village in Dera Bassi. The complainant, Dashrath, a resident of Sector 15, Panchkula, told the police that he works as a driver for an online cab aggregator. On Friday night, he said, he accepted a request for a ride and went to the spot, near ATS Valley School, to pick the passengers. When he reached the location, he found four men at the spot. One of them gave him the OTP required and he accepted the ride, he told the police.

According to his complaint, when the vehicle was on a link road connecting Saidpur village, the passengers pointed pistols at him, threatened him and asked him to leave the car. The accused, he said, took his car and his cell phone, which was in the vehicle.

The Dera Bassi police registered a case under sections 379-B (snatching) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the relevant sections of the Arms Act.

In the last 14 days, three other carjacking incidents have been reported in Mohali. While in one instance last month, four men stole a cab after booking a ride at Kharar, in other cases, cars were stolen by armed robbers in Sector 88 and the Phase 11 area.