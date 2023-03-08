scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Advertisement

Another auction, another flop show for UT housing board

As per details, the Chandigarh Housing Board had invited bids for 44 freehold residential properties and 92 leasehold commercial properties from February 8.

chb, Chandigarh Housing Board, UT housing board, Punjab news, Chandigarh, Indian Express, current affairsAccording to the Chandigarh Housing Board, the successful bidders now are required to make 25% payment by March 15 to avoid forfeiture of their earnest money deposit and from being blacklisted from future tendering processes.
Listen to this article
Another auction, another flop show for UT housing board
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB)’s e-auction again evoked a lukewarm response with only 10, out of 136 properties that had gone under the hammer, finding takers.

Interestingly, the housing board this time had even slashed the reserve price of commercial properties by 10 per cent, despite which its e-auction turned out to be a damp squib.

As per details, the Chandigarh Housing Board had invited bids for 44 freehold residential properties and 92 leasehold commercial properties from February 8.

The auction officially concluded on Tuesday, with the board managing to sell eight residential and two commercial properties. The auction fetched the board a total of Rs 5.19 crore, against the reserve price of Rs 4.97 crore.

Officials said that the two commercial properties sold are located in Sector 49-B, and both of them went at the same price of Rs 46 lakh, against the reserve price of Rs 43 lakh.

The housing board, in its last auction that was held on January 24 this year, had managed to sell only nine of the 140 units that had gone under the hammer. Of the nine properties auctioned, seven were residential and two were commercial properties.

Also Read
Increased temperature force migratory birds to return early
Ludhiana rape
Ludhiana: MP native gets RI for life for rape, murder of five-year old girl
Jagmeet Singh, illegal migrants, Canada, Tik Tok, Canada illegal migrants from US, Indian express, Opinion, Editorial, Current Affairs
Canada Calling: Of illegal migrants from US, Indian students in fake coll...
Punjab education
Punjab edu min urges teachers to enroll their children in government schools

According to the Chandigarh Housing Board, the successful bidders now are required to make 25% payment by March 15 to avoid forfeiture of their earnest money deposit and from being blacklisted from future tendering processes. Details of successful bidders have been uploaded on http://www.chbonline.in

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-03-2023 at 03:58 IST
Next Story

Man arrested for opium farming, two cases filed

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close