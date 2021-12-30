Another Akali leader joins BJP

The BJP continues to poach members of its former ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) as two-time Akali Dal MLA Jagdeep Singh Nakai joined the saffron party on Wednesday. Nakai’s induction came a day after three-time Akali MLA Gurtej Singh Ghuriana joined the BJP.

This is being seen as an exodus of senior party leaders that began as SAD president Sukhbir Badal’s close aide Manjinder Singh Sirsa joined BJP in the beginning of this month.

Ghuriana, an advocate by profession, who headed Malout Bar Association, had won in 1997, 2007 and 2012 as Akali Dal candidate before joining the BJP on Tuesday. He had supported Congress in 2017 elections after Akali Dal fielded Parkash Singh Bhatti from Balluana constituency. He later returned to Akali Dal fold in 2019.

“Maximum voters of the constituency are with me. And they are BJP supporters. I am the winning candidate from the constituency,” said Ghuriana, adding that BJP had indicated that he would be BJP candidate from Balluana constituency.

Akali Dal has announced Hardev Singh Megh as party nominee from Balluana (SC reserved) constituency. Megh would be contesting Vidhan Sabha elections for the first time.

Two-time Akali Dal MLA MLA Jagdeep Singh Nakai who joined BJP on Wednesday said he quit Akali Dal and joined BJP because “Akali Dal was not taking a stand on Sikh principles”.