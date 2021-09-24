Another advisor of Sidhu quits

DAYS AFTER Malwinder Singh Mali resigned as PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s adviser, another adviser of his, Dr Pyare Lal Garg, quit as well on Thursday.

Dr Garg, a health and education activist, communicated his decision to the PPCC president a couple of days ago.

“They want to throttle my voice which they shall not succeed in, till I am alive,” Garg said, adding, “I humbly withdraw my consent…for tendering advice to you…”

Sources close to Dr Garg confirmed the development and said the pediatric surgeon-turned-activist, “who had remained away from partisan politics all his life, had reluctantly agreed to offer advice on key issues when asked”.

Dr Garg stated that he “remains committed to continue to be the part of the struggle for the rights of Punjab, for federalism, for civil liberties, for justice and for equality. At a time when being close to the powers that be is seen as some kind of shady activity, he would rather stay away and be of more use to those leading the struggle at the grassroots level.”