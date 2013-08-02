Anokh Singh requested SP Desh Raj for more time

Expressing difficulty to immediately pay up Rs 1 lakh,complainant Inspector Anokh Singh had requested suspended SP Desh Raj for more time as he (Singh) had to pay his daughters school fees.

Desh Raj,who was insisting on immediate payment of Rs 2 lakh,eventually agreed for Rs 1 lakh only after repeated requests from Singh.

Also according to a conversation recorded on Singhs mobile phone,dated October 5,2012 (the day Desh Raj had first demanded bribe from Anokh Singh),the suspended SP had advised him not to discuss the issue with beat police officials.

Relevant snippets of the conversation:

Desh Raj: Kaam bola tha kya hua uska? ( I had assigned you a task,what happened to it?)

Anokh Singh: Sir,maine aapko binti karni thi. Sir,uske 2 lakh bohat zyada hain. Thoda sa agar usko kishto mein kardoon. ( I had to make a request. Rs 2 lakh is too much. Could I pay in installments?)

Desh Raj: Mere ko zaroorat thi…I was in need. I will ask somebody else. There are many who will do the work…

Anokh Singh: Meri ek request sun lo Sir. Sir,beti ki fees (Please listen to my request. I have to pay my daughters fees). Sir,meri ek request hai…aapko main na paanch-paanch din mein pachas de deta hoon…abhi de deta hoon…pachas ab de deta hoon,uske baad phir main apko thode dinon baad aur kar doonga (Sir,I have a request. I will give you Rs 50,000 right now. The remaining amount I will pay in the next few days).

Desh Raj: Koi discussion nahin hai…koi matlab hi nahin hai…mera haath yeh hai,aapki marzi hai,pakadte ho to pakad lo. (There is no room for discussion. It is your wish,whether you want my help or not.)

Anokh Singh: Sir,main kar dunga kaam ek hafte mein. (Within a week I will do the work.)

Desh Raj: Abhi aap ek kardo,baaki baad mein ek kar dena jaldi (Arrange Rs 1 lakh now,then pay the rest later.)

Desh Raj: Police waalon se baat mat karna (do not disclose this to the police.)

Anokh Singh: Main kisi se baat nahin karta Sir. Na main leta hoon. (I dont talk to many people nor do I bribe anyone.)

