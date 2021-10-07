Announce UT MC poll schedule: Congress protests against State Election Commission

Members of Chandigarh Congress protested against the Chandigarh State Election Commission, outside the Deputy Commissioner office in Sector 17 here on Wednesday.

Congress Chandigarh unit’s General Secretary and Chief Spokesperson HS Lucky said that the protestors have demanded that a draw for reservation of Women and SC seats be held and an all-party meeting be called immediately. They also demanded that the dates and schedule of the Municipal Corporation elections be announced immediately so that a fair and level playing field is given to all.

“It appears to us, the residents of Chandigarh, that the Election Commission and Chandigarh Administration are biased in their approach and not acting neutral,” said Subhash Chawla, President

of CTCC.

Youth leader Manish Bansal also criticised the Administration and accused it of being partial. The leaders at the protest also handed over a memorandum regarding the issues to SDM Central TS Saini.

Among the prominent leaders who addressed the protestors were Devinder Singh Babla, HS lucky, Pawan Sharma, Hafiz Anwar Ul Haq, Deepa Dubey, Jagjit Kang, H C Kalyan, Gurpreet Gabi, Rajiv Moudgil, Ajay Sharma, Love Kumar, Manoj Lobana, Gurbax Rawat, Ravinder Kaur Gujral, Gurcharan Dass Kala, Ache Lal, Sadiq Mohammad, Z P Khan, Saleem Khan, Jasbir Bunty, Rameshwar Giri, Devinder Gupta, Jeet Singh, Vinod Sharma, Ajay Joshi, Satish Kainth, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Naseeb Jakhar, Harmail Kesri ,O P Verma, Manjit Chauhan, Prem Lata, Madan Lal, Nitin Chauhan, Mamta , Kulbir, Parveen Narang, Prikshit Rana, Navdeep among others demanded a free and fair election.