Anniversary of Operation Blue Star: Amid pandemic, Dal Khalsa’s put its annual bandh call on hold

However, Covid-19 has made the Dal Khalsa put its call for a shutdown on hold. However, Covid-19 has made the Dal Khalsa put its call for a shutdown on hold.

The Dal Khalsa has decided to undertake an annual ‘Genocide Remembrance Parade’ on June 5 in Amritsar to mark the 36th anniversary of Operation Blue Star.

For the past ten years, the Dal Khalsa has been regularly observing this day by undertaking a march on June 5 and giving the call for Amritsar bandh on June 6.

However, Covid-19 has made the Dal Khalsa put its call for a shutdown on hold.

The meeting of party office bearers under the presidentship of Harpal Singh Cheema was convened to chalk out a protest programme to observe ‘Ghallughara week’ on Tuesday.

At a press conference, party spokesperson Kanwar Pal Singh said that at the meeting, attendees took stock of the ground situation in the wake of the pandemic and the people reeling under curfew/lockdown since March 24.

“We are aware that the cases are rising. Taking precautionary measures and adhering to WHO and Punjab government guidelines, the strength in the march would be minimised and physical distancing norms would be strictly maintained,” said Kanwar Pal.

On the call for the Amritsar bandh, the Dal Khalsa leader said the final decision would be taken on June 1.

“While the people were asked to stay home, the Delhi police on the instructions of Home Minister Amit Shah has unleashed crackdown on anti-CAA activists and falsely framed many students of Jamia and JNU in a case related to Delhi communal violence in February,” read a Dal Khalsa statement.

SYP president Paramjit Singh Mand demanded the release of all anti-CAA protesters arrested during lockdown including Safoora Zargar and ‘Pinjra Tod’ activists.

He also said that the Modi government’s “unplanned and hastily imposed lockdown has precipitated people’s miseries, especially migrants”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.