Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Investment worth `3,200 cr in textile sector alone, says Anmol Gagan Mann

She said investment of Rs 3200 crores secured in the textile sector is likely to create employment opportunities for more than 13,000 skilled workers in textile industry.

Gagan said that the investing companies include Sanatan Polycott, Nahar Spinning Mills and many other leading companies. (Express Photo)
Investment worth `3,200 cr in textile sector alone, says Anmol Gagan Mann
Punjab Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann Thursday that the state has successfully secured investments of more than Rs 3,200 crores in textiles, technical textiles and apparel sectors in the last nine months.

She said that the investing companies include Sanatan Polycott, Nahar Spinning Mills and many other leading companies. She said investment of Rs 3200 crores secured in the textile sector is likely to create employment opportunities for more than 13,000 skilled workers in textile industry.

She emphasised that this investment highlights the initiatives taken by the state government which is focused on creating an industrial ecosystem in the state that is conducive to business.

The cabinet minister explained that the industry friendly policies of the Punjab government under the able leadership of the Chief Minister, Punjab’s connectivity in terms of roads, railways and airways,friendly labour relations with no domicile restrictions and uninterrupted power supply offer a conducive environment for businesses looking to set up their operations in Punjab.

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 03:24 IST
