Anirudh Tewari appointed as new Punjab Chief Secretary

Additional Chief Secretary Agriculture and Development, Anirudh Tewari (54) was on Thursday posted as the new Chief Secretary of Punjab. He will replace Vini Mahajan.

By appointing Tewari as the topmost bureaucrat of Punjab, the government has overlooked five IAS officers senior to him. They include Ravneet Kaur, Sanjay Kumar, Anjali Bhawra, who is on a central deputation, Vijay Kumar Janjua, and Kripa Shankar Saroj.

The incumbent government has been looking for a “tough” officer who could take action as it wants to seriously review the Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) and take strong action in cases like Bargari sacrilege, Behbal Kalan, and Kotkapura firing.

Earlier, the government was considering 1988 batch IAS officer Ravneet Kaur for the job. She was asked to attend the first Cabinet meeting of the new government even as it was chaired by the then Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan. However, on Wednesday late night, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is said to have told Tewari about his new role. The formal orders came on Thursday at noon.

Tewari, who has been a Finance Secretary in former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s government before being appointed as Financial Commissioner (Development), is considered a bright officer with a clean image.

Tewari is a 1990 batch IAS officer and a B.E. in Electronics, M.A. in Economics, and Masters of International Development Policy. He has worked in the power and renewable energy sector also besides the finance sector. He has worked with the Department of Economic Affairs in the Government of India when he was on a Central deputation. He will retire in 2027.