scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Advertisement

They treated us like animals… they beat us brutally: injured 4-time ex-sarpanch of village where Haryana CM was born

Babla was among more than two dozen injured people who were rushed to Civil Hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, from the site of lathicharge on sector 18/7 dividing road.

During the police action against protesters (Express)
Listen to this article
They treated us like animals… they beat us brutally: injured 4-time ex-sarpanch of village where Haryana CM was born
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

“They treated us like animals. They lathicharged us like animals,” said Jaibhagwan Babla, a four-time former sarpanch and father of the incumbent sarpanch, Neeraj, of Nindana village, which is the birthplace of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Meham constituency of Rohtak.

Babla was among more than two dozen injured people who were rushed to Civil Hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, from the site of lathicharge on sector 18/7 dividing road. He suffered multiple injuries.

Sitting on a stretcher in the emergency ward of the hospital, Babla told The Indian Express, “They beat us brutally. I bleed but the government will have to pay the price of this blood. I have been sarpanch of Nindana village, which is birthplace of CM Khattar, for four times. Currently, my daughter Neeraj is the sarpanch and I represent my daughter in the programmes. The government used police force and lathicharged innocent sarpanchs. The government will have to pay the price of this brutality. This government wants to kill the Panchayati Raj system by clipping the wings of sarpanchs through e-tendering system. My daughter is purusing her studies. I represent her in all the protests, government functions etc.”

Khattar was born on May 5, 1954, at Nindana village of Rohtak district.

Nirbhaya aka Kala, another protester, who shared Babla’s stretcher, said, “Agar BJP ka koi bhi neta gaon mai aa gaya na, es khoon ka badla byaaj samet lenge (If any BJP leader enters our village, we will take revenge of this blood with interest).”

Another injured sarpanch, Kuldeep Rathi, from Rohtak, who was not able to stand properly, said, “The people of Haryana will deal with this government. The so-called representatives from the office of Haryana CM were sent to talk, which was an eyewash. All of a sudden, police charged on us wielding lathis. They did not even spare the woman sarpanchs. The government will have to pay the price of this brutality.”

Later, Rathi was taken to the minor operation theatre on his supporters’ shoulders.

Advertisement

Shortly after the lathicharge on the protesters on the sector 18/7 dividing road near Chandigarh Housing Board, the scene in the emergency ward of Civil Hospital, Sector 6, turned chaotic. Many with bleeding foreheads were either lying on stretchers or sitting in wheelchairs. Most of the injured were rushed to the hospital in private vehicles.

Also Read
Bhagwant Mann
Akali Dal says no one safe in state, BJP demands President’s Rule; CM Man...
SIT files challan in Kotkapura firing case, Sukhbir Singh Badal & Sumedh ...
Congress leader Major Singh Dhaliwal shot dead in Punjab's Tarn Taran
Zira pollution
Zira Liquor Factory Issue: PPCB has denied consent to pvt firm to operate...

Naveen Jaihind, former Haryana Aam Adami Party chief, who was taken into police custody as a precautionary meausre and brought to Civil Hospital, Sector 6, said, “Elected representatives of panchyats came to Panchkula today. Police lathicharged them without any provocation. E-tending should be terminated for panchyat development works.”

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 07:28 IST
Next Story

Nishad Singh, Indian-origin engineer at FTX, pleads guilty to fraud charges

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close