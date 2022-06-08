Animal-loving community is upset over new identity: ‘don’t insult us with ‘Bishnoi gang’ tag’

With the Punjab Police suspecting the involvement of Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang behind the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhajan Lal’s son and Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi have objected on the usage of “Bishnoi gang” by mediapersons.

Kuldeep Bishnoi, who is patron of Akhil Bhartiya Bishnoi Mahasabha, on Sunday wrote to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur.

He mentioned, “For the past some time, different print and electronic media organisations have used the word “Bishnoi gang” in connection with criminal incidents which is very objectionable and insulting for the entire Bishnoi community. Every community have good and bad people but mention of bad words for the entire community is extremely condemnable. For this, the Akhil Bhartiya Bishnoi Mahasabha had warned the media groups earlier too. That time some media groups had assured that in future the word “Bishnoi gang” won’t be used. But after the incident in Punjab, the entire Bishnoi community is being insulted by using this word which is intolerable.”

He urged Thakur to issue directions to media groups not to use “Bishnoi gang” in any news or electronic channels. The mahasabha leader also warned of legal action apart from boycott of the media groups concerned too.

Professor Surender Bishnoi, general secretary of Jambhani Sahitya Academy—which is the literary body of the Bishnoi community— suggests that the media should avoid usage of gangs behind a particular caste. Surender said, “There is no caste of a criminal. So a criminal or his gang should not be called by his caste. The Bishnoi community has a golden history and a high moral ground. The community believes in brotherhood, social harmony and non-violence. The community members have sacrificed their lives for the protection of the environment and wildlife.” Some community members also suggest to mention the word gang after a particular person instead of using the word after the community’s name.

However, Subhash Godara, former secretary of Hisar Bishnoi Sabha, said that nowadays communities and individuals have started feeling hurt even on small things. “If we take it in a lighter way, then it is not necessary that the entire community will stand defamed even if such a word is mentioned to refer to a particular person who adds his community’s name behind his name. Everybody knows that this gang is being mentioned to refer only to Lawrence Bishnoi, not anyone else. However, if a section of the community feel offended with usage of any word like in such a case, then the media should respect their sentiments and avoid usage of particular words,” Godara said.

Bishnois love for environment and wildlife

Guru Jambheshwar, who is also known as Jambhoji, was the founder of the Bishnoi sect. The community members are known for their love and sacrifice for the environment and wildlife. The Bishnois trace their origin to the teachings of Guru Jambheshwar who was born to a Panwar Rajput family in 1451 AD at Peepasar village of Nagore district in Western Rajasthan. Guru Jambheshwar had come out with a list of 29 rules that were meant to be followed by his community of followers in order to lead a healthy, balanced lifestyle. The 29 rules laid down by the founder, is what gives the community its name — bish (20), noi (9).

Also Read | Who is Lawrence Bishnoi whose gang is alleged to have killed Sidhu Moosewala

The prohibition against the killing of animals and prohibition against cutting down of trees were among these rules.

Perhaps the most celebrated among the instances of Bishnoi protection of flora and fauna is the incident dating back to 1730 AD when Amrita Devi along with her daughters lay down their lives, contesting the decision of Maharaja Abhay Singh to cut down Khejri trees in Khejari village of Rajasthan for the sake of building his palace. Legend has it that a total of 363 people died protecting the trees from the saws of the ruler and his men. In recent times though, the Bishnoi has been in the news for a battle they are engaged in, against Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

Moosewala’s killing and Lawrence Bishnoi

Hours after the sensational murder of Sidhu Moosewala, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra had hinted at the involvement of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Even though Bishnoi is at present in Tihar jail, his name has been increasingly cropping up in cases of murder and extortion. The Punjab Police on Monday made a breakthrough in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case by arresting a man from Haryana’s Sirsa district who is alleged to have passed on information about the singer’s movements to the sharpshooters who waylaid his vehicle and shot him.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

The arrested accused has been identified as Sandeep alias Kekra, who was roped in to conduct the recce by Sachin Bishnoi, who has claimed to have killed Moosewala “with his own hands”. Sachin is the nephew of Lawrence Bishnoi, whose gang members had initially claimed to have carried out the killing as revenge. Earlier on June 3, the police had arrested two people — Pawan Bishnoi and Naseeb — in another murder case registered in Moga and are probing their role in the Moosewala murder.