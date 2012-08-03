Animal census to start in September

It is time for the animals in the city to be counted. A census for animals will be conducted by the Animal Husbandry Department in the next month. Around 200 enumerators will be engaged for the purpose. The census will give a clear picture of the number of animals  both stray and pet  present in the city.

One of the most awaited results of the census is the figure for the number of stray dogs that are present. During the census conducted in 2007,the number of stray dogs were stated to be 5713. It is expected that there will be a 60 per cent increase in the number. Keeping in view the pace of sterilisation of the dogs and the rate of breeding,the numbers are expected to have reached 8000.

Stray dogs have become a menace and are creating problems for the citys residents with a large number of dog bite cases being reported from different sectors. There have been instances when a single dog has bitten a number of residents. The terror created by these dogs has often been discussed but no solution found. Authorities are not even sure of the number of dogs with different estimates being made. The census will also inform authorities about the extent of the success of the sterilisation programme.

Dr Lovlesh Kant Gupta,Joint Director-cum-Veterinary Officer,Government Veterinary Hospital,Sector 22 says that the department is making preparations for the census. The process of selection of enumerators is going on. While earlier,the staff of government offices was deployed for the purpose,now unemployed youth are being hired. We have selected 120 enumerators till now. The people being interviewed are those registered in the employment exchange, says Gupta.

He adds that dogs are territorial animals,so they do not stray much from the area where they stay. The enumerators will be allotted specific areas to do the counting. For the cattle,the owners will know the number of livestock that they have kept. The report of the census will be ready by October.

