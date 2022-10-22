scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

Chandigarh: Animal body launches awareness drive highlighting adverse impact of crackers on stray animals

The SPCA requested the public to be more compassionate towards the ‘voiceless’ creatures.

The SPCA also conducted the ‘Home for Homeless’ campaign to encourage the adoption of stray, abandoned animals on the eve of Diwali. (Representational/ Pixabay)

The Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) launched an awareness drive highlighting the adverse impact of crackers on stray animals, in Sector 38 of Chandigarh Saturday.

“The continuous loud bursts are literally nerve-wracking to them. The pollution of crackers not only kills the environment but tortures animals to the point where they end up suffering from anxiety, fear, and sometimes death,” Dr Kanwarjit Singh, joint director of animal husbandry-cum-general secretary of the SPCA, said.

In its message, the SPCA requested the public to be more compassionate towards the ‘voiceless’ creatures. The organisation added that Diwali would be “more pretty without the frightening sounds of crackers”.

The SPCA also conducted the ‘Home for Homeless’ campaign to encourage the adoption of stray, abandoned animals on the eve of Diwali.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium tradePremium
Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium trade
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — Lothal’s Maritime ...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — Lothal’s Maritime ...
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...Premium
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...
To push MSME, housing credit in the hinterland, govt plans to involve RRBsPremium
To push MSME, housing credit in the hinterland, govt plans to involve RRBs

SPCA officials said that till now in 2022, the organisation has admitted and treated 4,086 animals, and penalised 240 persons for committing cruelty towards animals. It also helped 88 animals find a home through adoption. At present, around 340 animals are admitted to the SPCA.

More from Chandigarh

The already-functional emergency helpline number (0172-2696450) of the SPCA will provide 24×7 assistance in case of any injuries and burns caused to animals during Diwali, officials said.

First published on: 22-10-2022 at 04:31:30 pm
Next Story

Numerology predictions: October 24 to October 30

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 22: Latest News
Advertisement