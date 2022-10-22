Chandigarh: Animal body launches awareness drive highlighting adverse impact of crackers on stray animals

The Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) launched an awareness drive highlighting the adverse impact of crackers on stray animals, in Sector 38 of Chandigarh Saturday.

“The continuous loud bursts are literally nerve-wracking to them. The pollution of crackers not only kills the environment but tortures animals to the point where they end up suffering from anxiety, fear, and sometimes death,” Dr Kanwarjit Singh, joint director of animal husbandry-cum-general secretary of the SPCA, said.

In its message, the SPCA requested the public to be more compassionate towards the ‘voiceless’ creatures. The organisation added that Diwali would be “more pretty without the frightening sounds of crackers”.

The SPCA also conducted the ‘Home for Homeless’ campaign to encourage the adoption of stray, abandoned animals on the eve of Diwali.

SPCA officials said that till now in 2022, the organisation has admitted and treated 4,086 animals, and penalised 240 persons for committing cruelty towards animals. It also helped 88 animals find a home through adoption. At present, around 340 animals are admitted to the SPCA.

The already-functional emergency helpline number (0172-2696450) of the SPCA will provide 24×7 assistance in case of any injuries and burns caused to animals during Diwali, officials said.