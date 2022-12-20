‘Miraculous escape’ for Haryana Minister Anil Vij as shock absorber of his Mercedes breaks in two on KMP expressway

BJP leader and Haryana Cabinet minister Anil Vij Monday managed to “escape miraculously” after the shock absorber of his car broke into two pieces while he was travelling along the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway in Haryana.

The minister, in a Twitter post, wrote, “Escaped miraculously while traveling from Ambala Cantt to Gurugram when shocker of my official @MercedesBenzInd E200 broke into two pieces in moving car on KMP Road”.

Escaped miraculously while traveling from Ambala Cantt to Gurugram when shocker of my official @MercedesBenzInd E200 broke into two pieces in moving car on KMP Road pic.twitter.com/2hUHdaxPlB — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) December 19, 2022

Vij was travelling from Ambala Cantt to Gurugram in his Mercedes-Benz when the incident happened.

The incident happened yesterday

Fortunately, the car was moving at a slow speed at the time of the incident, Vij, MLA from Ambala Cantt, told news agency PTI.

“The shock absorber of the driver’s side broke down. The driver then took the car to a workshop,” said Vij, adding no one was injured in the incident.

He added that after the incident he continued his journey in party leader Ghanshyam Saraf’s car.