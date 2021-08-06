Haryana: Anil Vij asks IPS officer who sought VRS to ‘serve Lord Krishna’ to reconsider move

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij Friday said senior IPS officer Bharti Arora was the pride of Haryana and she would be urged to reconsider her request for voluntary retirement from service.

Arora, a 1998-batch officer currently posted as the Inspector General of Police, Ambala Range, had last week sought voluntary retirement saying she wants to dedicate the rest of her “life to the service of Lord Sri Krishna”. She had sought retirement with effect from August 1, when she had turned 50.

After being examined by the senior officers, her request was forwarded to the Home Department.

Vij said he received Arora’s file on Thursday. “I have written a note on the file that Bharti Arora is a superb officer officer of Haryana Police. She is the pride and honour of Haryana Police. So, she should be asked to reconsider her decision,” Vij said.

In her letter to the Chief Secretary through the Director General of Police, Arora had sought voluntary retirement “from the service with effect from August 1, 2021, under rule 16 (2) of All India Services (DCRB) Rules, 1958, after attaining 50 years of age”.

“Now I wish to achieve the ultimate goal of life. I yearn to traverse the path shown by the holy saints such as Guru Nanak Dev, Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, Kabirdas, Tulsidas, Surdas, Meerabai, the Sufi saints and dedicate the rest of my life in loving devotional service of Lord Sri Krishna,” she had said.

Arora had earlier said she always took her service as her pride and passion and added that she has elaborated on the reasons for seeking VRS after putting in 23 years of service.

In her stint as an IPS officer, Arora had handled the 2007 Samjhauta Express train blast case as then Superintendent of Police (Railways). She was transferred to Ambala Range from Karnal in April, 2021, as part of a reshuffle in the police administration.