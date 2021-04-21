Haryana Minister Anil Vij accuses Delhi govt of ‘stealing’ oxygen from tanker on way to Faridabad hospitals

Amid rising Covid-19 cases and shortage of medicinal oxygen in several states, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij has accused the Delhi government of stealing oxygen from a tanker that was on its way to Faridabad hospitals on Tuesday. To avoid any more such alleged incidents, Vij has issued instructions that all oxygen tankers will now be escorted by state police force.

In a series of tweets, Vij alleged that a tanker carrying oxygen for supply to Faridabad’s hospitals was allegedly stopped in Delhi and the gas taken out of it.

In his tweets and a video message released Wednesday, Vij said, “I came to know that the tanker was stopped by certain people in Delhi yesterday, while it was on its way to Faridabad for distributing oxygen to certain hospitals. If the governments forcibly start stealing oxygen like this, it will lead to chaos. It is highly condemnable”.

About the supply and availability of oxygen in Haryana, Vij added that “supply of oxygen in Haryana is surplus. Against a production of 270 MT of oxygen in Haryana’s plants, our consumption as on date is 60 MT. We are under pressure to supply oxygen to Delhi, but we shall first secure our own state’s requirement and then send the surplus Oxygen to other States. Himachal was sending oxygen from its plants in Baddi to Haryana, which they have stopped. Similarly, we were also getting oxygen from Rajasthan that too has now been stopped. Thus, whatever oxygen we are generating in Haryana, we shall secure it for our patients first of all and then supply it out of the state”.

In its first state-level monitoring committee’s meeting, Monday, Vij had ordered the officials of Food and Drugs Administration to deploy their personnel at all the oxygen manufacturing plants across Haryana to monitor generation of oxygen from these plants. The sState police personnel were also deployed at all these plants to check pilferage and black marketing.

At the same meeting, Vij had also instructed officials of the industries department to get in touch with all the plants to explore modalities of increasing their capacity to generate more oxygen.