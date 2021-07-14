Angry over ‘objectionable gesture’, farmers gherao former Haryana minister’s residence

I regret if someone feels that such an act was done, said Haryana Minister Manish Grover.

Hundreds of farmers gheraoed the residence of former Haryana Minister Manish Grover in Rohtak Tuesday alleging that he had made objectionable gestures towards women protesters in Hisar on July 10.

After several hours of protest, Grover released a statement to state that he has always respected women, adding that still “I regret if someone feels that such an act was done”.

Farmers have accused Grover of making objectionable gestures towards women protesters when he along with Hansi MLA Vinod Bhyana was coming out from a university of Hisar after attending a meeting of BJP district executive on July 10.

“Bhyana has already expressed regret over the incident,” said Sumit Singh, acting general secretary of the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS)’s Haryana unit.

A woman farmer leader, Suman Hooda, said that the farmers had started gathering in Rohtak at noon to seek an apology from the former minister over the Hisar incident.

Later, the farmers moved towards the house of Grover. As a precautionary measure, police had installed barricades at two places in the street leading to the house of the former minister apart from heavy deployment of security men there. For hours, farmers, including a considerable number of women, kept raising slogans against the former minister there. Farmer leaders spoke over Hisar incident apart from their opposition to three farm laws. Amid all this, women kept singing folk songs apart from ragnis being sung by male farmers. By evening, a tent was set up and langar service was also started with hints that the protesters were not going to move away from the place. In the evening, Grover issued a statement to explain that he had come to know about the allegations of “sexist remarks” by someone from their car later.

“In my house too, I have sisters, daughters and a mother,” said Grover. An associate of Grover issued a video clipping to claim that no gestures were made from his car while coming out from the meeting of Hisar BJP executive on July 10 when the protesters were raising slogans outside the university.

Till late evening, the farmers were camping near the house of Grover demanding an apology from him publicly.