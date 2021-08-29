Angry farmers burn effigies across Punjab

ENRAGED BY the lathicharge on protesting farmers in Karnal, farmers in Punjab on Saturday burnt effigies of the Haryana BJP government in hundreds of locations. They also protested against Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma when he visited Ludhiana to attend a meeting with the party’s trade cell.

In Ludhiana, farmers showed black flags to Sharma’s convoy and raised slogans against him as he entered a hotel on Ferozepur road for his meeting and later when he left. However, there was no interaction between the two parties.

Buta Singh Burjgill, president of BKU Dakaunda, said, “It seems that the Haryana government did this act at the behest of the central government. However, we will intensify our protest even more.”

Jagmohan Singh Dakaunda, general secretary of BKU Dakaunda, said: “In Punjab, at over 100 pakka dharna sites, effigies were burnt of the BJP government and we continue with our call of protesting BJP leaders in public.”

Naraian Dutt, from Inqlabi Kendra, said, “It seems that the Centre wants to get the dharna lifted from Haryana by hook or by crook and hence, hence they are resorting to such actions as most of the dharnas at Delhi borders fall in Haryana. However, when farmers are not being heard, they will further intensify their dharna. Such incidents are not going to intimidate us. Our pakka dharna was outside Barnala railway station and we burnt the effigy of the Khattar government at that spot.”

Jhanda Singh Jethuke, vice-president of BKU Ugrahan, said, “On Saturday, we burnt effigies of the Khattar government in Faridkot and Amritsar villages and this will continue on Sunday. Effigies were also burnt at pakka dharnas and we strongly condemn this action.”

Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan, general secretary of BKU Ugrahan, said, “Though farmers have blocked roads in Haryana in protest of this action, in Punjab, there is no such call. Instead of initiating dialogue with farmers, now farmers are being attacked. Such acts will not be tolerated by unions and we will intensify our campaign.” Jagmohan Singh added, “Attacking farmers and later sending them to jails seems to be a deep conspiracy of the Centre. They are trying to snub the protesting farmers, but we will continue to struggle till our demands are met.”

Promises by BJP

Meanwhile, at the trade cell meeting, the Punjab BJP president promised that if BJP forms government in Punjab, it will scrap professional tax, waive property tax charges and waive fixed electricity charges to industrialists. Their priority will be to help industrialists get GST refund in a hassle-free manner, Sharma added.