scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

Angry at being overtaken, group of 5 chase car for 20 km, attack it in GMSH 16

When the passengers of the SUV hit the car with blunt weapons, four people were inside it

A CCTV grab of the incident
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Five people in a white colour SUV chased four men who were in another car for almost 20km from Kharar, intercepted them at GMSH 16 and attacked their vehicle with baseball bats and sticks inside the hospital premises around 4 am on Tuesday.

When the passengers of the SUV hit the car with blunt weapons, four people were inside it. They received injuries and were discharged after preliminary treatment, and three of them were identified as Ujjwal, 24, Ayush, 25 and Mohit, 23. The incident was recorded in the CCTV installed outside Emergency at GMSH 16. One of the accused was identified as Vikas. According to the police, the reason for the attack was overtaking.

More from Chandigarh

Police said the two groups had come face to face in Kharar. The group in the car that was chased had called the PCR in Mohali and they were told to visit the local police station. Sources said that in the meantime, the SUV started chasing them and the driver changed the direction towards Mohali. He entered GMSH 16 and stopped his car outside the Emergency ward. The SUV occupants also stopped. Two members came out, attacked the cat and escaped. A DDR was lodged.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plansPremium
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plans
Cost & effect: Plastic surgery uptick in Mumbai govt hospitalsPremium
Cost & effect: Plastic surgery uptick in Mumbai govt hospitals
Oil price cap to preserve supply, enable countries like India to lower en...Premium
Oil price cap to preserve supply, enable countries like India to lower en...
The GM mustard debatePremium
The GM mustard debate

First published on: 07-12-2022 at 07:37:02 am
Next Story

Mann bats for one district one product, says 20 rural industry hubs to be set up

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close