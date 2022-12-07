Angry at being overtaken, group of 5 chase car for 20 km, attack it in GMSH 16

Five people in a white colour SUV chased four men who were in another car for almost 20km from Kharar, intercepted them at GMSH 16 and attacked their vehicle with baseball bats and sticks inside the hospital premises around 4 am on Tuesday.

When the passengers of the SUV hit the car with blunt weapons, four people were inside it. They received injuries and were discharged after preliminary treatment, and three of them were identified as Ujjwal, 24, Ayush, 25 and Mohit, 23. The incident was recorded in the CCTV installed outside Emergency at GMSH 16. One of the accused was identified as Vikas. According to the police, the reason for the attack was overtaking.

Police said the two groups had come face to face in Kharar. The group in the car that was chased had called the PCR in Mohali and they were told to visit the local police station. Sources said that in the meantime, the SUV started chasing them and the driver changed the direction towards Mohali. He entered GMSH 16 and stopped his car outside the Emergency ward. The SUV occupants also stopped. Two members came out, attacked the cat and escaped. A DDR was lodged.